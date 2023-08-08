Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 4:43 PM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.54K Followers

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Evans - VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Robert Pragada - CEO

Kevin Berryman - Chief Financial Officer

Claudia Jaramillo - EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Jamie Cook - Credit Suisse

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Bert Subin - Stifel

Sean Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chad Dillard - AllianceBernstein

Steven Fisher - UBS

Andrew Wittmann - Baird

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Jacobs Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Jonathan Evans, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Jonathan Evans

Thank you. Good morning. Our earnings announcement and 10-Q were filed this morning, and we have posted a slide presentation on our website, which we'll reference during the call. I would like to refer you to Slide two of the presentation material for information about our forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures.

Turning to the agenda. Speaking on today's call will be Jacobs' CEO, Bob Pragada; and CFO, Kevin Berryman. We are also joined by our incoming CFO, Bob will begin by providing an overview of recent activities and summarizing highlights from our third quarter results. Kevin will provide a more in-depth discussion of our financial metrics as well as a review of our balance sheet and cash flow. And Claudia will provide an overview of separation-related activities.

Finally, Bob will provide details on our updated outlook

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.