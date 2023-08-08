CHENG FENG CHIANG

Introduction

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is a vital player in the North American railroad space, operating an extensive rail network across the US and Canada. Over the past 10 years, shareholders have been rewarded with a 142% rise in share price. In the past year, however, the stock is down over 4%.

Despite the fall in price over the past year, Canadian National Railways operates in an oligopoly with other railroads, and in many areas is a monopoly. As such Canadian National enjoys strong pricing power, with high barriers to entry. With good growth prospects, I am bullish on Canadian National in the long term. However, is this company a buy at today's prices? Read on to find out.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Canadian national railway, founded in 1919, is a class 1 railroad headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. It has a vast route network, serving Canada's Pacific and Atlantic coasts, and the Gulf of Mexico, making it Canada's largest railroad. This route network makes it a pivotal link in the North American supply chain, allowing for the transportation of a diversified portfolio of commodities and products to where they are required.

(Canadian National Railway, investor presentation, July 2023)

CNI Moat

CNI has rather simple operations despite being such a large company: use its expansive rail network, connecting ports, industries, and cities to transport commodities and goods. Railroads, and hence Canadian National, act as the backbone of the North American economy. This vast network results in a vast portfolio of goods carried with no good representing more than 20% of revenues for Canadian National.

North American railroads are an oligopoly with six main players, however in any particular area, it tends to be a duopoly. In Canadian National's case, its main competitor is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP). This makes all railroads well insulated from other competition.

Although many of the goods carried by railroads could be carried by truck, railroads offer large cost advantages, with it often being over 50% cheaper per tonne mile compared to shipping by truck. Although trucks offer greater flexibility, it is often still cheaper to ship using rail and then collect the good from a rail yard by truck for "last mile" delivery.

In many industries, companies with strong profit margins and market share are at risk of new competitors entering the market, stealing market share, and reducing margins. Canadian National Railways' biggest moat is that this is highly unlikely to happen, especially on the trans-continental scale that Canadian National Railway operates at. The capital required, let alone the high regulatory hurdles, and environmental requirements make it next to impossible. As such Canadian National Railways has a strong moat, which will help sustain profitability over the long term.

Growth Prospects

Following the merger of Canadian Pacific Railways (CP) with Kansas City Southern, there are limited opportunities for inorganic growth for Canadian National Railways. As such any growth will have to be organic and come from a mixture of increases in freight volumes or in prices.

During Canadian National Railways investor day in May, management laid out their plans for future growth. They anticipate that there is potential for 800-900 thousand more carloads annually on their network. This growth is set to be driven by a variety of sectors including grain, biofuels, and other commodities, but also a significant increase of 400-500 thousand carloads from intermodal. This intermodal is set to be driven by port expansions on both the west and east coast of Canada as well as in New Orleans. Of particular interest in Prince Rupert on the West Coast where a series of projects are due to come on stream in the coming years as the port expands:

(Canadian National Railways, Investor Presentation July 2023)

They also aim to replicate the 'Prince Rupert Strategy' on the east coast of Canada in Halifax, to help drive long-term growth.

Another key driver of growth is not volumes but in prices. As I mentioned above, Canadian National Railways operates in an oligopoly, with pricing power. This has historically allowed the sector to raise prices by about +5.7% CAGR. This implies that rail rates have increased quicker than the rate of inflation and Trucking rates. On their investor day in May, Canadian National Railways reiterated that they expect this to continue.

As such, Canadian National's management expected the company to be able to increase earnings per share by a mid-single-digit percentage this year and then 10-15% CAGR from 2024 to 2026.

Q2 Earnings

Last month Canadian National Railways posted its earnings for the second quarter. These earnings missed expectations with revenue of $4.06 Billion Canadian Dollars and earnings per share of $1.76 Canadian Dollars, a fall of 8% from the same quarter last year. On the positive side, there was a 10% growth in free cash flow vs. the previous year.

During the quarter, Canadian Wildfires impacted the operations of both Canadian National Railway and its customers that resulted in reduced freight volumes. They were also impacted by the macroeconomic situation being weaker than forecast and strikes at the ports they operate in. As such, I do not believe these factors will impact the company in the longer term.

Despite only coming a few months after the May investor day, management believed it was necessary to reduce expectations to flat or slightly negative earnings per share growth this year, however, they reiterated their long-term forecast of 10-15% earnings per share growth in the long term, with pricing rising above rail inflation.

Valuation

To value Canadian National Railways, I employed an EV/EBIT valuation methodology. This was chosen as it takes into account the large depreciation the company experiences on its asset-heavy business model. I used management's midpoints in their growth forecasts, from the second quarter earnings call, with growth in revenue of 0% in 2023, and then 12% revenue growth in 2024 to 2026.

Based on Canadian National Railway's EBIT margin over the past 5 years, I predict it to remain stable at 45%. Due to the already vast scale of the company, I do not anticipate significant improvements in EBIT margin from economies of scale as revenue grows.

Created and calculated by the author based on Canadian National Railway's Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

We take an exit multiple of 15.5 EV/EBIT which is the average for the railroad sector according to Seeking Alpha data and assume current cash and debt levels remain constant. This implies a market cap of $111 billion at the end of 2026.

Although Canadian National Railways has been buying back shares in recent years, for the purpose of simplicity and as we are going for a more conservative valuation, we assume the shares outstanding remain constant. This implies 657.5 million shares outstanding, for a price target of $169 per share.

This suggests a 43.2% upside from the current price of $118 a share by the end of 2026, resulting in a CAGR of 11.4% in 40 months.

Risks

Whilst Canadian National Railway's overall story is commendable, it is not without its challenges. As such there are two main risks I have when investing in all railroads.

Firstly, regulatory hurdles. On both sides of the border, the rail industry operates under strict regulations imposed by governments across a wide variety of areas. Changes in regulatory policies can have a large influence on both pricing and operational practices that can affect profitability. For example, Canada operates a maximum revenue per tonne-mile on shipments of grain for export, which restricts the profitability of the transport of grain.

Secondly, all railroads operate in a cyclical industry with high sensitivity to wider economic conditions. With both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada raising interest rates, and many economic indicators showing a slowdown in economic activity, Canadian National Railways may see a short-term fall in the share price as earnings contract. This is however a short-term risk and in the long term I expect both the North American economy and Canadian National Railways earnings to grow.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian National Railways is a large company with a strong moat. While its earnings may come under pressure in the short term due to macroeconomic pressure it has good growth prospects in the long term. As such I believe its stock has the potential to grow 11.4% CAGR over the next 3.5 years, and I continue to hold for the long term.