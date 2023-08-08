Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian National Railways: Long-Term Growth Prospects Make It A Buy

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
22 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian National Railway operates in an oligopoly with strong pricing power and high barriers to entry.
  • The company has good growth prospects, with potential increases in freight volumes and prices.
  • Based on valuation analysis, the stock has a potential upside of 43% by the end of 2026.

Canadian National Railway freight train. Canadian Rockies, Jasper National Park.

CHENG FENG CHIANG

Introduction

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is a vital player in the North American railroad space, operating an extensive rail network across the US and Canada. Over the past 10 years, shareholders have been rewarded with a 142% rise in share

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
22 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments (7.4K)
Is it really an oligolopoly when it competes with CPKC, several large trucking firms, shortlines and regional carriers, pipelines and maritime on the Great Lakes and St Lawrence. With expanded interswitching BNSF will have access to many shipping points.

Also, the Canadian West Coast ports compete with California ports, the Panama Canal and even now Southern and Eastern ports. It is a logistics game.

In the US, CN competes with all other class 1 rails, shortlines, regional rails, maritme and trucking.

It is not really the oligopoly you think it is.

Where it does have a moat is the strategic advantage of Prince Rupert (3 days shorter sailing time from Asia), access to many maritime ports and the price competitive advantage of the long haul in excess of 1,000 miles for much traffic.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.