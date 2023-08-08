Recent Canadian O&G Transaction Violates The Narrative

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Athabasca Oil Corporation (OTCPK:ATHOF) recently announced its disposition of non-core light oil assets in the Montney and Duvernay shale plays to a private equity backed buyer. The total net production sold was 2,925 boe/d, for a total consideration of $CAD 160MM (subject to some closing adjustments).

Athabasca Disposition Overview

We estimate these assets transacted at $CAD 54,700 boe/d ($USD 41,195), and the seller estimates a sale multiple of 7.9x net operating income. Some of the deal metrics can be seen below:

Bison Interests

It is worth noting that these valuation metrics are on the higher end of recent Montney transactions, particularly when considering the higher gas weighting of the production. Even when compared to some of the Permian deals so far in 2023, this deal stacks up nicely:

Bison Interests

Montney and Duvernay assets have transacted at lower multiples than Permian assets due to lower liquids weighting and because of fewer potential bidders in the region. And yet, after adjusting for currency effects, it appears that Athabasca disposed of its assets at a higher valuation than many recent similar sized and larger Permian deals.

Implications

This deal may be indicative of a rebound in Canadian M&A activity after a slowdown in Q2, and a steep decline since peaking in Q1 2021.

Importantly, it implies significant upside to many Canadian E&Ps trading at a substantial discount to the valuation implied by this deal. A ramping up of M&A activity could be a tailwind for small-cap publicly-traded oil & gas equities, which continue to trade at a discount to their liquidation values. These companies may have the opportunity to unlock significant value through dispositions like this one.

Another aspect worth noting is the “narrative violation:” the story told by private equity funds is that private assets are acquired by PE backed companies for low prices, improved, and then sold to publicly-traded companies at higher valuations. However, in this case, a publicly-traded company that had traded at a comparatively low valuation is selling high valuation assets to a private equity-backed buyer. This narrative violation has positive implications for the potential performance of small, undervalued publicly-traded E&P companies, and negative for the potential performance of private equity backed companies. With institutional fund flows towards private equity and out of public equity in the oil & gas space, this illiquidity premium may widen.