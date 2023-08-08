Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Microelectronics: The Downturn Might Last Longer Than Expected

Aug. 08, 2023 5:49 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)GFS, TSM
MarketGyrations
Summary

  • UMC beat estimates for Q2, but the latest report contained a number of troubling developments in several areas.
  • UMC lowered its outlook once again due to demand coming in weaker than expected, in addition to hinting demand could fall even further.
  • UMC is not alone in being confronted with stronger headwinds than anticipated, including in markets that had previously been unaffected.
  • An article from late last year urged caution in light of what might happen to UMC and the developments this year have shown this to be prescient.

Silicon Wafers and Microcircuits with Automation system control application

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), one of the leading providers of foundry services to the semiconductor industry, had some good news to share in its latest report. Earnings, for instance, were significantly higher than expected. However, the good was overshadowed by the bad. The outlook was revised

Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

