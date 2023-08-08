Drew Angerer

After the bell on Monday, we got second quarter results from Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). The plant based meat company has been one of the most disappointing growth names in recent years, continuing to cut revenue guidance time after time, while racking up significant losses and tremendous cash burn. That sad story remained the same this week, with the latest report showing more of these ongoing trends, so I now believe a sell rating is warranted for this name.

For Q2, net revenues were $102.1 million, a decrease of 30.5% year over year. This was significantly worse than the street was expecting, as estimates called for over $109 million on the top line. The decrease in net revenues was driven by a 23.9% decrease in volume of products sold and an 8.6% decrease in net revenue per pound. The US side of the business was the biggest culprit for the sales fall, with net revenues down 40% over the prior year period.

As I mentioned in my most recent article on the name, analysts have been cutting their revenue estimates for years now. Going into the Q2 report, the average sales expectation on the street was $386.5 million, a fraction of where it was previously as seen in the chart below. Management again disappointed investors on Monday, lowering its 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $360 million to $380 million, with the midpoint represented by the green bar below.

2023 Analyst Revenue Estimates, Guidance (Seeking Alpha, Company's Q2 Report)

With revenues falling short of estimates and previous guidance, the company was forced to slash margin guidance as well. Gross margin, including the positive impact of the accounting change for its manufacturing equipment implemented in early 2023, is now expected to be in the mid to high single-digit range. Previously, the forecast was for gross margins to be in the mid double-digit range. The company did narrow its overall loss for Q2 by nearly half over the prior year period, but still lost over $53.5 million for the quarter.

With these large losses ongoing, the company has been burning cash at a significant rate over time. Cash burn was more than $95 million in the first half of 2023, with the decline in the company's cash balance seen in the chart below. Management had previously guided to achieving cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023, but that target is not expected to be hit now. Cash burn is expected to be reduced as the year continues, with the overall goal of getting to positive cash generation from operations at some point. Back in May, a $200 million capital raise was announced, which will dilute investors over time, perhaps quite significantly as the company's market cap is under $1 billion yet again.

Beyond Meat Cash (Company filings)

Shares of Beyond Meat dropped more than 14% in on Tuesday, closing at $13.10. That price still is well above the $10 and change average price target on the street currently, a number that was nearly $40 a year ago and could be in the single digits rather soon. I am now moving the name to a sell rating, primarily given the ongoing revenue troubles here and cash burn continuance.

One reason why I think a sell rating is warranted here is the valuation picture. Since the company is losing a lot of money, there is no true price to earnings ratio here, so let's look at price to sales. Beyond Meat currently goes for more than 2.4 times next year's expected revenues, and that number assumes sales will jump nearly 10% in 2024. If we look at some other larger players, Tyson Foods (TSN) goes for just 0.35 times its expected revenues for the September 2024 fiscal year, while a name like Hormel Foods (HRL) goes for 1.74 times its October 2024 fiscal year expected revenues. I cannot justify paying that large of a premium for Beyond Meat when it continues to disappoint and its financial picture is in terrible shape.

In the end, Beyond Meat disappointed investors, sending shares down 14% on Tuesday. The company fell meaningfully short of street revenue estimates, and management cut its 2023 revenue guidance yet again. Sizable losses are continuing along with troubling cash burn, with margin guidance cuts also pushing back the timeline for getting operations to actually generate positive cash flow. Wall street analysts see the name a bit overvalued at the moment, something I definitely agree with, and that sentiment is not likely to change anytime soon until this company gets its act together.