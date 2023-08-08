Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: The Most Important Q2 Earnings Release

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.13K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's upcoming earnings release will provide insight into the demand for AI chips and the economic value of AI.
  • Nvidia's competitive position in AI chips is currently strong, but competition from other companies, such as Qualcomm and AMD, may weaken its position in the future.
  • I expect Nvidia to hit its second quarter revenue guidance, but there is uncertainty regarding earnings due to potential manufacturing cost increases.
  • In this article I explain why I consider Nvidia a "hold" ahead of earnings.

NVidia Endeavor Headquarters in Santa Clara

NVidia Endeavor Headquarters in Santa Clara

vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to release earnings on Wednesday, August 23. The release will likely be very closely watched, as it will give investors an idea about demand

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 7:02 PM
Premium
Comments (6.18K)
A J ; At what price point would you consider a good entry point for a guy to hold NVDA for 5 to 8 years?
F
FedFunds
Today, 6:37 PM
Premium
Comments (20)
You should definitely be saying sell man. Take those gains. For the love of God it is way overhyped. AI, AI, AI!
AI will fix everything in the worldwide economy the way Nvidia is priced!
T
Tom0co
Today, 6:41 PM
Premium
Comments (81)
@FedFunds I asked AI it says you’re wrong 😉
