For High Yield, Security, And Solid Growth, These Are My Top 3 Picks

As a guy that’s a half decade away from my RMD date, I can appreciate why many seek high-yielding stocks; however, one is often faced with a bit of a conundrum. It is common for tickers sporting high yields to underperform the market over the long run. Even worse, the best of us can be tempted by the occasional sucker yield.

Therein lies the impetus for this article. I hope to prove that each of these investments are not only safe, but that these companies also hold potential to at least match the total returns for the broader market, all while providing a robust stream of passive income.

Since their initial public offerings, two of these three names outperformed the S&P. One of the three, Realty Income Corporation (O), is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, while Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has 28 years of annual dividend increases.

Main Street Capital (MAIN), with a history of fifteen consecutive years of dividend payments, has never cut the dividend.

The current average yield for the highlighted stocks is nearly 6.4%, and that doesn’t include the special dividends MAIN has been providing of late.

These stocks are also marked by solid balance sheets and reasonable growth prospects.

Up First: Enbridge Inc., Yield Of 7.38%

Having approximately 17,809 miles of crude pipeline across North America, with 9,299 miles of active pipeline in the United States, and the remainder in Canada, ENB is North America's largest energy infrastructure company.

Delivering over 3 million barrels of crude oil and liquids every day, the firm transports around 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and accounts for 40% of total U.S. crude oil imports.

Enbridge's natural gas transmission and midstream network is even larger. The company operates approximately 73,796 miles of natural gas pipeline across North America and the Gulf of Mexico. These assets are responsible for transporting about 20% of all natural gas consumed in the United States

By consumer count, ENB also operates the third-largest gas utility.

A joint venture between Enbridge Inc. and Phillips 66 (PSX), known as DCP Midstream, is one of the largest producers of natural gas liquids and processors of natural gas in the United States.

Demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure does not vary significantly despite fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices. With a business model akin to a toll road, Enbridge typically charges fixed rates for use of their assets.

In short, Enbridge’s pipelines are an indispensable but largely unnoticed facet of North America’s economy and everyday life. It would require many billions of capex to reproduce Enbridge’s pipelines, as well as years (perhaps decades) to undergo environmental and other permitting issues. Consequently, ENB has a fairly strong moat.

The company's debt is rated BBB+/stable by Standard & Poor's, Baa1/stable by Moody's, and BBB+/stable by Fitch. Additionally, 95% of the firm’s customers also sport investment grade credit.

Due to the nature of Enbridge’s contracts, 80% of the company’s EBITDA has inflation protection, and 98% of cash flow stems from long-term contracts or regulated utilities.

ENB has a sustained history of EBITDA and dividend growth. Since 2008, the company’s total shareholder return (TSR) has outpaced that of peers and the S&P 500 (SP500).

ENB Investor Presentation

Looking back over the last five years, Enbridge’s total return of approximately 36% has underperformed the market; however, it is important to note that the S&P 500 has climbed over 9% over the last twelve months while shares of ENB have fallen by nearly 17%. That means that a year ago, ENB had a total return roughly in line with the S&P. Therefore, comparing total return at this juncture might be a bit misleading.

ENB Investor Presentation

While ENB’s core business consists of midstream and gas transmission and distribution, the firm is moving towards renewable and clean energy sources to help drive growth.

In 2016, Enbridge generated 74% of EBITDA from oil pipelines. Today, that figure stands at roughly 50%, with natural gas now accounting for a 45% share of revenues and with renewable energy contributing near 5%.

ENB Investor Presentation

For 2022 through 2025, ENB guides for a CAGR for EBITDA and EPS in a range of 4% to 6%. While one could be excused for taking any management team’s forecasts with a grain of salt, investors should know that Enbridge has met or exceeded guidance for 17 consecutive years.

With the current 7.3% yield and assuming Enbridge’s EBITDA and EPS land in the middle of guidance, one can assume 12.3% total returns over the next two years.

Investors should know that there is a 15% dividend tax for taxable accounts, but there is no withholding in retirement accounts. A tax credit is available for taxable accounts.

Next At Bat: Realty Income Corporation, Yield Of 5.18%

It is hard to argue with Realty’s long-term results. Since its initial public offering in 1994, the real estate investment trust, or REIT, has posted a compound annual return of 14.2%. In that time frame, O has paid 636 consecutive monthly dividends, and can now count 103 quarterly dividend increases to its credit.

As the 4th largest REIT in the world, Realty can boast of 1,303 clients in 85 industries across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Ireland. Although the bulk of Realty’s assets are in the U.S., the REIT is expanding abroad, and this gives the company ample room for growth.

Realty’s clients tend to be fairly ecommerce resistant, and 94% of the REIT’s rent is resilient to downturns.

Realty has a history of strong share price performance following Fed rate hikes.

O Investor Presentation

Realty’s debt is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by Standard & Poor’s, and it is one of only seven REITs with a debt rating at that level or higher.

The company’s debt load has over 7.5 years to maturity, and 93% of it is at a fixed rate with zero dollars in debt to be paid in 2023.

With nearly $1.7 billion in liquidity, Realty has sufficient capital to fund continued acquisitions. Furthermore, management has long touted how recessionary periods have historically provided attractive acquisition opportunities that drive future growth.

O Investor Presentation

Like ENB, Realty’s total return over the last five years (32.45%) lagged the S&P 500. But once again, that gap can largely be attributed to a 17% plus decline in the share price over the last twelve months.

As the following chart indicates, Realty generated a 5% adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") growth rate over the last decade. Assuming that growth rate holds, and coupled with the current yield of 5.18%, that gives us an approximate 10% annual total return moving forward.

O Investor Presentation

Last Up: Home Run Hitter Main Street Capital, Yield Of 6.51%

MAIN is a business development company (BDC) that IPO’d in 2007. BDC’s are somewhat akin to REITs in that they are required to distribute at least 90% of investment company taxable income to shareholders to avoid corporate income tax.

It is difficult to imagine a worse time for a BDC to have IPO'd than 2007, as the Great Recession, noted for battering financial stocks, followed shortly thereafter.

However, MAIN did not cut the dividend during the resulting downturn, nor did the firm cut the dividend during the COVID crisis.

In fact, from Q4 of 2007 through Q1 of 2023, MAIN’s dividend has grown by over 105%. Since the IPO, MAIN paid nearly $36.00 in dividends, well over the $15.00 share price when MAIN first publicly traded.

Over the last twelve months, MAIN paid an additional $0.35 per share in special dividends.

MAIN Investor Presentation

MAIN has also grown NAV by 103% since the IPO.

The lion’s share of MAIN’s investments are in floating rate loans while the majority of their funding is at a fixed rate. This results in an increase in net investment income and cash flow per share during rising rate environments.

MAIN’s loans have a weighted average effective yield of 10.6%.

MAIN has well laddered debt maturities, and a very low percentage of non-accruals. The company currently has eleven investments on non-accrual status representing 0.8% of the total investment portfolio.

It is important to note that much of MAIN’s loans are first-lien debt investments. That means MAIN has the right to sell the borrower's assets in the event the borrower fails to repay the loan. Furthermore, first lien debt holders are paid back before all other debt holders.

MAIN holds a high degree of diversification across industries, geography and by transaction type.

MAIN Investor Presentation

MAIN Investor Presentation

MAIN has investment grade credit ratings of BBB-/stable from S&P and Fitch.

Last but far from least, MAIN has provided total returns that have trounced the market on a consistent basis.

MAIN Investor Presentation

Summation

The three company’s highlighted in this piece provide investors with reasonable growth prospects, and that can be difficult to find in high yield investments. Furthermore, each has a strong financial foundation and provides safe dividends.

As an added plus, both MAIN and O distribute dividends on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, investors should note that MAIN paid four special dividends over the last four quarters, so the 6.4% yield provided in the opening of this article is actually less than the collective real yield provided by these stocks.

With both O and ENB trading well off their 52-week highs and just above their 52-week lows, I view both as solid BUYS.

I also rate MAIN as a Buy. Although I do not consider that stock's current share valuation to be as attractive, I view MAIN’s long term prospects in a very positive light.

I hold moderate position in each company, and I have been adding to each over the last few weeks.