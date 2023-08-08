Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 6:24 PM ETPHINIA Inc. (PHIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.55K Followers

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Heifler - Vice President, Investor Relations

Brady Ericson - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Gropp - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Scholl - BNP Paribas

Douglas Dethy - DC Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PHINIA Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded, and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And I will now turn the conference over to Mike Heifler, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Michael Heifler

Thank you, Abby, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us. PHINIA completed its separation from BorgWarner on July 3rd and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 5th. Prior to the separation, PHINIA was a wholly owned subsidiary of BorgWarner comprised of the company's fuel systems and aftermarket segments.

PHINIA's historical GAAP financial information is presented on a carve-out basis. In addition, we present certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures on today's call and in supporting materials. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on PHINIA's Investor Relations website. We are also broadcasting this call via webcast.

Joining us today is Brady Ericson, CEO; and Chris Gropp, CFO. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our SEC filings.

And

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.