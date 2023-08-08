Tom Cooper

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has just released its FY 2023 Q2 results, as Seeking Alpha has reported here. The report was a curveball in more ways than one, as the company was largely expected to report after-hours today but surprised the market with a pre-market release. That was not the only surprise as we will review below in AMC's version of "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly."

AMC Earnings Expectations (Seekingalpha.com)

Good

AMC produced a double-beat as EPS came in flat vs. an expected loss of 4 cents per share. Revenue of $1.35 billion beat expectations of $1.29 billion by nearly 5%. This now stretches AMC's streak of bettering EPS estimates to 9 consecutive quarters and revenue estimates to 4 consecutive quarters.

Sticking with revenue, FY 2023 Q2 also showed a near 16% jump on a YoY basis, helping the company report its strongest Q2 in four years.

Global attendance of 66 million was up 12% compared to 59 million in Q2 2022, which was up 168% from Q1 2021. This shows that while the post-COVID spike is normalizing, movie-going is not going out of fashion any time soon. The strong attendance number in Q2 also puts AMC well on track to thump the 200 million attendance it reported for FY 2022, although pre-pandemic levels of 350 million is still ways away.

To the company's credit, while revenue went up 16% YoY, operating expense went up only 2.50% YoY to $412 million.

As expected, July 2023 is off to a promising start, thanks primarily to "Barbenheimer." As a result, AMC recorded its highest revenue in 103 years of existence in July 2023.

The Q2 report also confirmed there are no additional APE units to be issued, suggesting no immediate threat of dilution to shareholders.

AMC 2022 Global Attendance (statista.com)

Bad

As shown in the attendance chart above, AMC, and I'd argue the industry in general, are way off from reaching their pre-pandemic strengths in business. Travel and entertainment have, in general, come back and even exceeded pre-pandemic levels in many cases (airlines, for instance). But it looks inevitable that the pandemic and the options it sprung on the consumers (more streaming choices) may have left a lasting dent on theaters.

Despite pretty decent results in Q2 and a strong Q3 likely incoming, AMC is not out of the woods. In fact, far from it according to CEO Adam Aron. Through his many public announcements, Mr. Aron has made it clear that without the APE settlement, AMC may run out of resources rather quickly.

"While I am so very proud of the progress we have made since the depths of the pandemic, we continue to have a climb ahead of us. Even with our $643 million of quarter-ending liquidity, our ability to continue to raise capital and remain agile are absolutely vital to maintaining our strong recovery trajectory."

Ugly

Going in Q2, AMC's cash position was among the most important metrics. AMC continues hemorrhaging cash as the company reported a cash balance of $435.3 million as of June 30th, 2023. This is a drop of 12% compared to the previous quarter and a precipitous 75% fall in two years since FY 2021's Q2 as shown below.

AMC Cash on Hand (YCharts.com)

With the cash position deteriorating, AMC's debt becomes even more of a burden. As an example, corporate borrowings went up nearly 16% to $92 million YoY.

AMC Interest Expense (mms.businesswire.com)

As a proponent of using Free Cash Flow ("FCF") to determine the basic strength of a business, it hurts my eyes to see the numbers below. This is not a one-time phenomenon but an extremely worrying trend.

AMC FCF (AMC earnings release)

Conclusion

AMC's Q2 was a curveball in more ways than one, including the early release of the numbers. However, the market seemed to like it at first, as the stock was up 3% pre-market (closing slightly down on a weak day for the overall market). Pre-market actions, of course, can be very finicky and even more so for volatile stocks like AMC. But Q2 undoubtedly had many positives and Q3 is being set up as one of the most impressive quarters in the company's history. I expect a few upward revisions to Q3 based on management's tone in the conference call.

All that being said, it is hard for me to make a case for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock fundamentally. Negative free cash flow. Huge debt. Decreasing cash position. Attendance still at least 30% to 40% below pre-pandemic highs. And so on.

And a final curveball to close out the article. Despite all my concerns above, I am long AMC stock. But it comes with a firm understanding that this is not an investment but a gamble, and I am fully prepared to lose whatever I've put into this position. It also helps that my average price is in the mid to high single digits. As someone who studies market psychology, I am counting on madness of the crowd to carry me to a profitable closure of my position. But I also recognize that a stampede could occur while the crowd carries me. Will AMC survive to thrive? I don't know, but the ride will be exhilarating.