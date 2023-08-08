Iryna Mylinska

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is a company that produces packaging products for businesses. The company has seen a significant boost in its operating margin in recent times. If their margin stays near current level, I believe the company is a good investment at the current price. If the margin turnaround turns out to be on futile ground, though, I believe the investment could turn out horribly for investors. For the time being, I have a hold-rating for the stock.

The Company & Its Financials

Veritiv sells B2B packaging solutions in multiple product categories:

Veritiv's Offering (veritiv.com)

The company has had turbulent revenues throughout its history, as clients’ needs for inventory can often be volatile in nature:

Veritiv's Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

Veritiv’s operating margin has seen a massive increase starting in 2021, as historically the margin has been around one percent, but has skyrocketed into six percent:

Veritiv's Operating Margin (TIKR)

With the margin that has progressed very positively, the company’s stock has seen a surge in its price as the stock has risen 259% in the last five years, with dividends adding to the massive return to investors:

Veritiv's Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

The question is whether the operating margin that Veritiv has achieved is on a sustainable basis.

Veritiv’s balance sheet has a cash balance of $33 million and debts totaling $212.5 million – the balance sheet utilizes debt on a very low level, and should be healthy to sustain the company’s operations.

Is Veritiv’s Margin Sustainable?

The main question for investors is whether the company’s margin is at a sustainable level – the massive increase from a historical figure of around a percent into trailing 6.3% creates an entirely different earnings level for the company.

The increased margin should be at least somewhat sustainable according to the company’s management’s words: in their Q1 earnings call, CEO Salvatore Abbate told investors:

“Over the past several years, our commercial strategy has centered on foundational improvements that are sustainable without being significantly impacted by market conditions. For example, we made tough decisions to optimize all our segments through actions including divesting certain low-margin channels, geographies and products. Last year, we strategically exited low-margin businesses, which included our freight brokerage business and our Canada business. Additionally, our pricing discipline and strategy continued to benefit performance during the first quarter. We established centralized pricing management across all of our segments, which has positively impacted our adjusted EBITDA margin performance.”

Divestments of low-margin business parts seem to be in line with financials – the company’s revenues have declined with 12% in 2019 and with 17% in 2020, with some further decline expected in 2023. At the same time, the company’s EBIT margin started to climb as the margin jumped from 0.9% in 2019 to 1.6% in 2020, continuing to go further in the later years.

Going further, Abbate tells in the call that the company has exited certain customers and high-cost product verticals and has progressed towards a better supply chain and a more flexible cost model. These factors are good for an investor to hear – it seems that the company has had good fundamental operational initiatives that have at least partly caused the improvement in their operating margin.

It is important to note, though, that in the call Abbate often refers to the company’s margins with the words “resiliency” and “sustainability”. This does seem like the company’s margins are caused partly by external factors – the company is trying to resiliently maintain their achieved margin. It is hard to judge very clearly where Veritiv’s margins will be in a couple of years, but I believe it’s fair to assume that they will be between historical and current figures.

Incoming Q2 Results

Going into oncoming quarters, it is in my opinion critical for the investment that we see sustained high margins – Veritiv is announcing its Q2 results on the 8th of August. In their Q1 presentation Veritiv sustained their guidance of a net income of $265-305 million – I believe this signals towards a good margin, as 2022’s net income was $338 million, and with analysts expecting a revenue drop of around 11% relating to a divestment made in Q3/2022, the margin would stay near constant.

Analysts expect a revenue drop of 11.2% in Q2 – in Q1 revenues fell by 18.7%. This would signal an improvement from the previous quarter as in Q1 the management communicated that the company’s customers are destocking their inventory. I believe this could theoretically continue or even worsen in Q2, so investors should be somewhat cautious of Q2 revenues.

Valuation

Veritiv trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. With falling revenues, and a possibly falling margin, the relatively low ratio shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to investors. With a highly cyclical industry, the stock is posed with many potential risks.

To demonstrate the valuation further, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. For the DCF model estimates, I have a revenue fall of eleven percent for the year relating to the Q3/2022 divestment. Going further, I don’t see a reason to expect much else than a consistent growth of two percent – a real growth of near zero. For the operating margin, I anticipate around a 6% margin for the current year. As one could question the margin’s sustainability, I have a constant margin of 4.62% going in 2024 and forward; this margin represents a healthy long-term rate.

These estimates coupled with a cost of capital of 14.77% construct the following DCF model scenario, with an estimated fair value of $124.46, a price around 12% below the current level:

DCF Model of Veritiv (Author's Calculation)

The used cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAP Model of Veritiv (Author's Calculation)

Calculating from interest expenses alone, Veritiv’s interest rate for its debt would be 12.3%. I believe some of the interest expenses are related to capital leases, though – I believe an interest rate of around 7.5% represents the company’s long-term interest rate better. The mentioned rate leaves room for a good amount of margin. I believe the company’s long-term debt-to-equity should be somewhere around 20%, which I inputted in the model.

The company is perceived as very much related to macroeconomic turns, as TIKR estimates Veritiv’s beta to be 2.16 – this puts the company’s cost of equity at a very high level. I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield as the risk-free rate, with the yield currently being 4.04%. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States. Finally in the cost of equity, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%. The cost of equity in the model is at 17.06%, and the WACC at 14.77%.

Takeaway

At $141.21, I believe Veritiv is quite fairly priced. With possible macroeconomic risks, and possibly falling margins, I believe the company’s current trailing P/E of just 6.07 presents a fair sentiment. If the customers’ destocking discontinues and the company sustains its margin, I believe the investment could be fruitful. For the time being, I am on a hold rating for VRTV stock for the mentioned reasons.