Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 7:44 PM ETEve Holding, Inc. (EVEX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.56K Followers

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lucio Aldworth - Director of Investor Relations

Gerard DeMuro - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Andre Stein - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Eduardo Couto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

SavanthiSyth - Raymond James

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen & Co

Jonathan Koutras - JPMorgan

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Eve Air Mobility Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Lucio Aldworth Director of Investor Relations.

Lucio Aldworth

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This is Lucio Aldworth, the Director of Investor Relations at Eve, and I wanted to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I have here with me co-CEOs, Jerry DeMuro and Andre Stein as well as our , Eduardo Couto.

After their initial remarks, we are going to open the call for questions. We have got a deck with a few slides and additional information that is available in our website at ir.evermobility.com. So please feel free to download it and follow through the presentation. Let me first say that this presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances that have not yet occurred.

We based these statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends are affecting our business and our future financial performance. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, including, among other things, general economic, political and business conditions both in Brazil and in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.