Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 8:10 PM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.56K Followers

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacie Clements - IR, The Blue Shirt Group

Rajeev Goel - Co-Founder & CEO

Steve Pantelick - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Swanson - RBC

James Heaney - Jefferies

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Dan Day - B. Riley

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore

Andrew Boone - JMP

Max Michaelis - Lake Street

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to PubMatic's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Catherine and I'll be your Zoom operator today. Thank you for your attendance today. This webinar is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Stacie Clements with The Blueshirt Group.

Stacie Clements

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to PubMatic's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. This is Stacie Clements with The Blueshirt Group, and I will be your operator today. Joining me on the call are Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO; and Steve Pantelick, CFO.

Before we get started, I have a few housekeeping items. Today's prepared remarks have been recorded, after which Rajeev and Steve will host live Q&A. If you plan to ask a question, please ensure you've set your Zoom name to display your full name and firm and use the raise hand function located at the bottom of your screen. A copy of our press release can be found on our website at investors.pubmatic.com.

I would like to remind participants that during this call, management will make forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our future performance, market opportunity, growth strategy and financial outlook. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. You

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.