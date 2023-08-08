Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 10:00 PM ETSciPlay Corporation (SCPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.57K Followers

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Weiner - Vice President, Investor Relations

Josh Wilson - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel O'Quinn - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Hello and welcome to the SciPlay Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode. Please note, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to hand the floor over to Rob Weiner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Robert Weiner

Good morning, everyone. This is Robert Weiner speaking. I am the Vice President of Investor Relations for SciPlay. Before we begin our formal remarks, please note that we will not be conducting a question-and-answer session due to Light & Wonder's proposal to acquire the company's outstanding shares, which it does not already own. During today's call, our team will discuss the 2023 second quarter financial results and operating performance. With me today are Josh Wilson, CEO; and Daniel O'Quinn, Interim CFO.

Our call today will contain remarks that include forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the call. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our earnings release issued yesterday and our filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including key performance indicators, which are based on in-app purchases only. A description of each non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in our earnings release as well as in the Investors section on our website.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A replay of this webcast will be archived in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.