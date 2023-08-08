Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 10:07 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.57K Followers

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Vaniman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Jeff Lawson - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Elena Donio - President, Twilio Data Applications

Khozema Shipchandler - President, Twilio Communications

Aidan Viggiano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities0

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen.

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research.

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Twilio Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Bryan Vaniman, for opening remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Bryan Vaniman

Thanks, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Twilio's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks, earnings press release, investor presentation, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.twilio.com.

Joining me today for Q&A are Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO; Elena Donio, President Twilio Data and Applications; Khozema Shipchandler, President, Twilio Communications; and Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer. Due to an issue with our external website vendor, the prepared remarks were only recently posted to our IR website. Thus, the team will be reading these live at the outset of the call.

As a reminder, some of our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and further information related to guidance, definitions and key metrics can be found in our earnings press release and the appendix of our prepared remarks, both of which can

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.