Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 10:09 PM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.57K Followers

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith Jezek - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Charles Jehl - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson - Needham

John Davis - Raymond James

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Alexander Villalobos - Jefferies

Vincent Caintic - Stephens

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Open Lending's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. On the call today are Keith Jezek, CEO; and Chuck Jehl, CFO.

Earlier today, the company posted its second quarter 2023 earnings release and supplemental slides to its Investor Relations website. In the release, you will find the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain estimated and other forward-looking statements that represent the company's view as of today, August 8, 2023, Open Lending disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to today's earnings release and our filings with the SEC for more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied with such statements.

And now I'll pass the call over to Mr. Keith Jezek. Please, go ahead.

Keith Jezek

Well, thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Open Lending's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am pleased to announce we exceeded the high end of our Q2 guidance range for all metrics certified loans, revenue and adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we certified 34,354 loans, generated total revenue of $38.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.