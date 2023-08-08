Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DIVB: Dividend-Paying U.S. Stocks Look Cheap

Aug. 08, 2023 11:21 PM ETiShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB)
Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • iShares Core Dividend ETF provides exposure to U.S. companies with strong track records of distributing funds to shareholders.
  • The ETF offers a tight expense ratio of 0.05% and a relatively strong dividend yield of 3.30%.
  • The fund has a diversified portfolio with no concentration risk, and while it appears undervalued, returns may be constrained by the risk-averse nature of the fund.
Woman managing home finances

hobo_018

iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund which provides investors with exposure to U.S. companies that have proven track records of distributing funds to shareholders via both dividends and share buybacks. The expense ratio is tight at just 0.05%, which

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.63K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.