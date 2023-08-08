hobo_018

iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund which provides investors with exposure to U.S. companies that have proven track records of distributing funds to shareholders via both dividends and share buybacks. The expense ratio is tight at just 0.05%, which is a clear indication of its focus on attracting yield-hungry investors. Further, the dividend yield as calculated on a 30-day SEC yield basis was 3.30% as of June 30, 2023, which is relatively strong.

There were 425 holdings as of August 4, 2023, with the largest holding representing circa 5%; excluding the top two holdings, all holdings in the DIVB portfolio represented less than 2.5% of the fund each as of August 4, 2023. Therefore, while DIVB focuses on the U.S. market, there is plenty of diversification here; no concentration risk to be concerned with.

Valuing DIVB is a little tricky, because if we refer to iShares themselves, DIVB's apparent trailing price/earnings ratio was 13.88x as of August 3, 2023. Meanwhile, Morningstar reports a forward price/earnings ratio of 13.65x. The delta implies forward earnings growth, weighted across DIVB's portfolio, of just 1.68%. At the same time, Morningstar is offering a projected 9% average earnings growth rate over three to five years (going forward). I cannot buy into this kind of projection given the meagre one-year projection implied by these two ratios.

Instead, I am going to assume a midpoint of about 4% against Morningstar's 9%, but this is based on an initial acceleration in earnings growth, followed by a settling back down to a level closer to longer-term inflation levels. This results in a forward return on equity of just under 14% by year six, versus the most recent one-year forward projection of about 18.5%. So, I am basically assuming a fairly steady earnings growth picture overall, with a maturing return on equity for the current DIVB portfolio. I think this is a reasonable compromise and avoids making overly optimistic assumptions. Holding other factors constant, my IRR gauge implies a forward return of just over 11% per annum, with an elevated equity risk premium of about 7%.

Author's Calculations

I would say that this is a high equity risk premium implied by my calculations, given that DIVB is generally a fund for risk-averse investors. The beta of the fund also matches the S&P 500 U.S. equity index. With a higher dividend yield, and yet still a high equity risk premium, suggests U.S. equity markets are likely undervalued more broadly. That is, unless we face some kind of negative earnings surprise, like a harsh recession. Having said that, the latest from Fidelity on current U.S. business cycle positioning shows some cause for concern.

Each of the last four quarters is laid almost entirely on top of each other, in the chart above. In other words, Fidelity analysts think the United States is showing "late-stage" business cycle characteristics, which would mean moderating growth, tightening credit, earnings under pressure, contradictory policy, and a fall in average sales/inventory ratios. Having said that, while the market has eased off just recently, the market has performed well so far this year, and the economy has largely been ticking along.

As before, in 2022, we had more of a market recession than an economic recession. It is possible that we get the reverse in 2023/24: an economic recession of sorts (even if that might be a soft recession/soft landing), with perhaps neutral or even buoyant markets. It is difficult to speculate, however given the above analysis, I cannot say that DIVB is not undervalued; it appears undervalued, and shareholders should do well over the long run at current prices. The only reason why I wouldn't be strongly bullish is that returns are likely to be somewhat constrained by the risk-averse nature of the fund (demand is unlikely to pop and cause a sharp revaluation upwards). Nevertheless, DIVB looks like a low-cost, efficient, and undervalued fund worth recommending.