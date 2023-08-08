3 Alpha Generating Monsters

Kativ

Picking stocks that outperform the market (aka seeking alpha) is really hard. And the odds of picking winners consistently are exceedingly small. According to a study by Hendrik Bessembinder, Professor at Arizona State University,

“Most common stocks do not outperform Treasury Bills. When stated in terms of lifetime dollar wealth creation, the entire gain in the U.S. stock market since 1926 is attributable to the best-performing four percent of listed stocks.”

Here is a short list of the stocks that created the most wealth for shareholders from 1926 to 2019, listed in order of lifetime dollar wealth created:

Stock Lifetime Wealth Created Exxon Mobil $940 Billion Apple Inc. $677 Billion General Electric $597 Billion Microsoft $568 Billion IBM $487 Billion Altria Group $448 Billion General Motors $394 Billion Johnson & Johnson $384 Billion Wal Mart Stores $338 Billion Procter & Gamble $336 Billion Click to enlarge

When I read this study, I wanted to find out who the top wealth creators are in the modern era. So, I began calculating the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for high profile companies with at least ten years of price data and market-beating returns. What I came up with is a list of 72 companies who have beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin over their entire lifetimes as publicly traded entities.

I call this list of elite performers “Super CAGRs.” The barrier to entry is quite high. To be included, a stock must have a lifetime CAGR of at least 15%, vs. the long term average CAGR of 10% for the S&P 500. (All return data is adjusted for dividends and splits.)

Rather than listing all 72 stocks, I’m going to focus on just the top three names. If there is enough interest in this article, I will publish a series of follow-ups that focus on the next three names, and so on.

So, let’s get started by looking at the top three Super CAGR stocks from the modern era.

Company Overview:

Tesla, Inc. is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company, founded in 2003 by a group of engineers, including entrepreneur and visionary, Elon Musk. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Tesla has rapidly grown to become one of the most influential and innovative companies in the automotive and energy sectors. The company's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy by producing electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions.

Products and Services:

Tesla is primarily known for its electric vehicles (EVs), which have gained widespread recognition for their cutting-edge technology, performance, and sustainability. The company offers several models, including the popular Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, and the Cybertruck, catering to various market segments from luxury sedans to mass-market SUVs and trucks. Tesla vehicles are celebrated for their long-range capabilities, advanced autopilot features, and continuous software updates that enhance functionality over time.

Apart from EVs, Tesla is heavily invested in clean energy products. It manufactures and sells energy storage solutions, such as Powerwall and Powerpack, which store electricity generated from renewable sources like solar and wind, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply. Tesla's solar products, such as solar panels and solar roof tiles, aim to promote solar energy adoption and offer aesthetically pleasing solutions for homeowners.

Innovation and Technology:

Tesla's success can be largely attributed to its relentless pursuit of innovation and groundbreaking technology. The company is a pioneer in electric vehicle battery technology, using lithium-ion batteries with advanced thermal management systems to maximize efficiency and range. Additionally, Tesla has its Gigafactories, large-scale battery and vehicle manufacturing plants strategically located across the globe, aiding in the mass production of EVs and reducing costs.

Autonomous Driving:

Tesla has been at the forefront of developing autonomous driving technology. Its vehicles come equipped with an advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot, allowing for semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Over time, Tesla aims to achieve full self-driving (FSD) capability, enabling its cars to navigate without human intervention.

Global Reach:

With a global presence, Tesla sells its vehicles and clean energy products in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has established a strong brand following and a dedicated customer base that eagerly anticipates new product releases and technological updates.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact:

Tesla's commitment to sustainability and reducing the world's dependence on fossil fuels has been a key driver of its success. By promoting electric mobility and clean energy solutions, Tesla aims to contribute to global efforts in mitigating climate change and creating a more sustainable future.

Conclusion:

Tesla, Inc. continues to be a trailblazer in the electric vehicle and clean energy industries, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation. With its visionary leadership, devoted fanbase, and a strong emphasis on sustainability, Tesla remains an influential force in shaping the future of transportation and energy worldwide. However, it also faces numerous challenges in an increasingly competitive market, making its ongoing growth and success an exciting narrative to follow.

TSLA by the numbers

Lifetime CAGR (13.1 years) 36.6% S&P 500 CAGR using the same time frame 11.7% Annual Alpha captured 24.9% 2023 YTD price change 106.1% Forward P/E ratio 53.8 5-Year EPS Growth Estimate 10.7% Market cap $805 B Click to enlarge

Tesla price chart, from IPO through today

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Company Overview:

Broadcom Inc. is a leading global technology company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Founded in 1991 as Avago Technologies, the company's headquarters are in San Jose, California, USA. Over the years, Broadcom has grown through strategic acquisitions, positioning itself as a major player in the semiconductor industry and providing essential components for various electronic devices and systems.

Products and Services:

Broadcom offers a diverse portfolio of semiconductor solutions catering to a broad spectrum of industries and applications. The company's product offerings can be divided into four major segments:

Semiconductor Solutions: Broadcom's semiconductor products include a wide range of analog and mixed-signal components, RF (radiofrequency) devices, custom SoCs (System-on-Chip), and connectivity solutions. These chips are used in a variety of applications such as wireless communication, data centers, enterprise networking, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Infrastructure Software: Broadcom's infrastructure software solutions target networking and storage applications. The company offers a suite of software products designed to enhance performance, security, and reliability in data centers, cloud computing environments, and enterprise networks.

Enterprise Software: Broadcom provides software solutions for businesses, including cybersecurity and mainframe software. These products assist enterprises in managing their IT infrastructure, ensuring data security, and optimizing operations.

Security Solutions: Broadcom's security products focus on safeguarding data and sensitive information across networks and devices. The company's solutions include SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) hardware acceleration and cryptographic technology, enabling secure data transmission and encryption.

Market Presence:

Broadcom has a global presence and serves customers in various industries across the world. Its semiconductor solutions power a wide array of products, from smartphones and wireless devices to servers and networking equipment. As a major supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Broadcom's components are integral to the functioning of many consumer and enterprise electronic devices.

Innovation and Research:

Innovation is at the core of Broadcom's business strategy. The company invests heavily in research and development to stay ahead in a competitive market. Its cutting-edge engineering capabilities and technological advancements enable the development of high-performance and energy-efficient semiconductor solutions.

Acquisitions and Growth:

Broadcom's growth and expansion have been fueled by strategic acquisitions of other semiconductor companies. Over the years, it has acquired several prominent technology firms, allowing it to broaden its product portfolio and extend its reach into new markets.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

Broadcom demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility by investing in community development, education initiatives, and environmental sustainability programs. The company strives to minimize its environmental impact and ensure ethical business practices throughout its supply chain.

Conclusion:

Broadcom Inc. stands as a leading technology company, playing a critical role in the advancement of the semiconductor industry and providing vital components for various technological applications. With its innovative product offerings, strategic acquisitions, and global market presence, Broadcom continues to be a major force in shaping the future of technology and enabling connectivity in a digitally connected world.

AVGO by the numbers

Lifetime CAGR (14 years) 35.5% S&P 500 CAGR using the same time frame 11.3% Annual Alpha captured 24.2% 2023 YTD price change 59.3% Forward P/E ratio 19.5 5-Year EPS Growth Estimate 10.6% Market cap $364 B Click to enlarge

Broadcom price chart, from IPO through today

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Company Overview:

NVIDIA Corporation is a global technology company known for its pioneering work in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) computing. Founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA. Over the years, the company has evolved into a dominant force in the semiconductor industry, offering innovative solutions that power cutting-edge technologies across various sectors.

Products and Services:

NVIDIA is renowned for its GPU technology, which revolutionized the computer graphics and gaming industries. Its graphics cards are widely used in gaming PCs and have set new standards for realistic and immersive visual experiences in video games and digital content creation.

Beyond gaming, NVIDIA's GPUs are extensively employed in high-performance computing (HPC) applications, data centers, and scientific research. Their parallel processing capabilities make them ideal for complex computational tasks, such as AI training and deep learning algorithms.

Key product offerings of NVIDIA include:

GeForce: NVIDIA's GeForce series caters to gaming enthusiasts, offering high-performance GPUs that deliver superior graphics and frame rates for a seamless gaming experience.

Quadro: The Quadro series is designed for professional workstations and is favored by content creators, designers, and engineers for its ability to handle demanding tasks like 3D modeling, animation, and rendering.

Tesla: NVIDIA's Tesla GPUs are built for HPC and data center applications, providing accelerated computing solutions for scientific simulations, machine learning, and AI research.

Jetson: The Jetson series is focused on edge computing and AI at the edge, targeting applications in robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

Market Leadership and Innovation:

NVIDIA is considered a market leader in the GPU industry and has consistently driven technological innovation. Its GPUs are renowned for their computational power, energy efficiency, and ability to tackle complex AI workloads. The company's dedication to research and development has led to breakthroughs in graphics rendering, AI algorithms, and computer vision.

AI and Deep Learning:

NVIDIA has played a significant role in advancing the field of AI and deep learning. The company's GPUs have become the go-to hardware for training and running deep neural networks, powering the development of AI applications across industries, including healthcare, finance, automotive, and more.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

NVIDIA collaborates with numerous companies, researchers, and academic institutions to develop and optimize AI solutions and accelerate various industries' AI adoption. The company's GPU Technology Conferences (GTCs) are prominent events that bring together experts and enthusiasts to share knowledge and explore the latest advancements in GPU computing and AI.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

NVIDIA is committed to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing sustainable practices, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and community engagement. The company supports educational programs that promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and works to reduce its environmental impact through energy-efficient products and responsible manufacturing practices.

Conclusion:

NVIDIA Corporation continues to be a driving force in the technology industry, propelling innovation in GPUs, AI, and high-performance computing. With its market leadership, dedication to research, and expanding product offerings, NVIDIA remains at the forefront of shaping the future of gaming, AI, and other transformative technologies. As the demand for AI and GPU-driven computing continues to rise, NVIDIA's contributions are instrumental in advancing multiple sectors and unlocking new possibilities in the digital age.

NVDA by the numbers

Lifetime CAGR (24.5 years) 33.4% S&P 500 CAGR using the same time frame 5.4% Annual Alpha captured 28.0% 2023 YTD price change 205.8% Forward P/E ratio 39.2 5-Year EPS Growth Estimate 21.2% Market cap $1.1 T Click to enlarge

NVDIA price chart, from IPO through today

Final thoughts

These three companies – Tesla, Broadcom, and NVIDIA – have created enormous wealth for their shareholders. Is it too late to buy them? For long term, buy & hold investors, I don’t think so, but your entry price should be carefully considered. All three are down from their recent peaks, and more downside is likely to come in the weeks ahead.

Tesla hit a recent peak of $299 on July 19th, and now it has pulled back to $251 – a decline of 16% so far. The stock had gotten ahead of fundamental fair value of $215, according to Morningstar. StockRover puts fair value at $196. At the current price of $251, investors should wait for a deeper pullback before initiating a position in Tesla.

Broadcom peaked at $923 on July 25th. Since then, it has given back just 2.8%. Morningstar puts fair value at $790, while StockRover is at $871. With the stock trading at $897, investors would be well advised to wait for a deeper pullback.

NVDIA peaked at $480 on July 14 th. It has since pulled back by 5.6%. Morningstar has set fair value at $300, while StockRover has it at $348. At a recent price of $454, the shares appear very expensive. Wait for a pullback before buying NVDIA.