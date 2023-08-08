Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shockwave Medical: Not Worth The Price

Value Oriented Research profile picture
Value Oriented Research
122 Followers

Summary

  • Shockwave Medical Inc. is a medical device developer focusing on calcified cardiovascular disease treatments, with a promising market opportunity.
  • SWAV recently completed the acquisition of Neovasc Inc., positioning itself to address refractory angina and tap into a large market share.
  • SWAV has strong margins and financial position, but its current valuation is considered overpriced, making it a hold rather than a buy.
A From Above Shot Of An Unrecognizable Woman Measuring The Oxygen Saturation Level Of Her Blood After Recovering From Coronavirus While Watching Something On Her Smartphone

FreshSplash

Investment Outline

Despite the promising future of Shockwave Medial Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) one has to ask the question about how much you should be paying for growth. With SWAV I think we are far above where you should be. Eventually, the share price

This article was written by

I am an investor who seeks to create a long-term value appreciating portfolio and share some of the opportunities or perhaps not opportunities I see in the market. I favour established companies with strong dividends rather then smaller growth companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

CEO profile picture
CEO
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (414)
Cool, you are a value investor, not a growth investor…too bad you missed Amazon, Netflix, Chipotle, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia etc.
CEO profile picture
CEO
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (414)
What would you value $1billion in annual revenue with gross profit margins at 75%?
