Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:05 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Colin Canfield - Manager of Investor Relations

Peter Beck - Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Spice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel

Suji Desilva - ROTH MKM

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen

Jason Gursky - Citi

Andre Madrid - Bank of America Securities

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Adam and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Rocket Lab Q2 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Colin Canfield, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Colin Canfield

Thank you, Adam. Hello, everyone. We're glad to have you join us today for today's conference call to discuss Rocket Lab's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company, and these statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's press release, and others are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such statements are based upon information available to the company as of the date hereof and are subject to change for future developments. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.