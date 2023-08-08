Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:26 PM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Drew Haroldson - Investor Relations

Ian Siegel - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Travers - President

Tim Yarbrough - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Schackart - William Blair

Trevor Young - Barclays

Wes Sanford - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. My name is Erica and I am the conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ZipRecruiter Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. At this time, I will be turning it over to Drew Haroldson with Investor Relations, Blueshirt Group.

Drew Haroldson

Thank you, operator and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in our earnings conference call, during which we will discuss ZipRecruiter’s performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023. Joining me on the call today are Ian Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO; David Travers, President; and Tim Yarbrough, CFO.

Before we begin, please be reminded that forward-looking statements made today are subject to risks and uncertainties related to future events and/or the future financial performance of ZipRecruiter. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements can be found in ZipRecruiter’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which will be available on our investor website and the SEC’s website. The forward-looking statements in this conference call are based on the current expectations as of today and ZipRecruiter assumes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.