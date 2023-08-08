Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:37 PM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wolchko - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ed Dulac - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Valamehr - Chief Research & Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Allen - Baird

Operator

Welcome to the Fate Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investors section of Fate's website at fatetherapeutics.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Scott Wolchko, President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics.

Scott Wolchko

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks, everyone, for joining us for the Fate Therapeutics second quarter 2023 financial results call. Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, we issued a press release with these results, which can be found on the Investors section of our website under Press Releases. In addition, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was filed shortly thereafter and can be found on the Investors section of our website under Financial Information.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that except for statements of historical facts, the statements made by management and responses to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Please see the forward-looking statement disclaimer on the company's earnings press release issued after the close of market today as well as the risk factors included in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, that was filed with the SEC today. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as

