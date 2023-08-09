SoFi: The Bearish Thesis Is Dissipating And Deservedly So
Summary
- SoFi investors saw SOFI's massive earnings surge disappear as sellers capitalized to take profits. However, I assessed that buyers are expected to return soon to defend.
- The company remains on track to achieve GAAP net income profitability by the end of Q4'23, justifying its robust execution.
- SoFi's business model is working, with significant gains in new products and members and a focus on higher-income depositors and borrowers.
- The student loan refinancing tailwinds are expected to provide another substantial boost to SoFi's earnings in 2024.
- With SOFI's bearish thesis weakening, I don't expect the short-sellers to have another blistering run against buyers. I make the case for why investors should get ready to enter aggressively.
I downgraded SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock in June as I anticipated a period of underperformance from the fast-growing financial services player. However, SOFI outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then, underscoring the robustness of buying sentiments in supporting it.
The outperformance was lifted by SOFI's earnings surge after its solid second quarter of FQ2 earnings release. However, sellers capitalized astutely on the momentum spike, as SOFI has given up all its post-earnings gains at writing. With SOFI returning to its pre-earnings price levels, holders could assess whether there is potential for further downside volatility, attracting more early dip buyers to take profit.
Before we go into that, it must be noted that while CEO Anthony Noto and his team registered a solid release, it was likely anticipated. In my previous update, I stressed positive market sentiments, indicating that the dip buyers were justified in buying SOFI at its lows in the first half of 2023.
Accordingly, the company outperformed analysts' estimates for Q2 and also raised guidance on adjusted net revenue and EBITDA. As such, the digital finance company remains on track to deliver GAAP net income profitability by the end of Q4'23, accentuating the worst in its operating performance is likely over.
In addition, SOFI's financial services loop is working robustly as it posted significant gains in new products and members. However, the products-to-members ratio of 1.5 suggests it's still early in members' cross-buying momentum. Notwithstanding the early development efforts, SoFi's ability to demonstrate a sustainable economic moat through its value proposition still needs to be assessed.
I noted management's constructive commentary that it anticipates achieving positive contribution profit across its business segments by the end of 2023. That indicates SoFi's business model is working. Coupled with its focus on higher-income depositors and borrowers, its banking segment has also gained an invaluable tailwind that attracted high-quality deposits. Moreover, its deposit base increased to $12.7B, suggesting members' trust and confidence in SoFi.
I assessed that investors are likely giving Noto and his team the benefit of the doubt, as buyers didn't allow SOFI to collapse back to the lows in H1'23. In addition, the anticipated resumption of student loan refinancing from Q4'23 should further boost its earnings accretion from FY24.
However, the significant growth in SoFi's personal loans business could slow from FY24 after this year's blistering uplift. Therefore, the resumption of student loan refinancing is critical in bolstering investors' confidence in meeting SoFi's medium-term outlook.
My Sell/Bearish/Underperform rating in June didn't pan out. While the near-term downside from SOFI's post-earnings "purge" is welcome as sellers took profit, I anticipate more constructive buying sentiments moving ahead.
Notably, SOFI has regained its medium-term bullish bias, suggesting short-sellers are expected to have difficulty justifying their thesis with high conviction. SoFi rock-solid execution has significantly improved buyers' confidence in further recovery.
SOFI's valuation grade of "C-" as rated by Seeking Alpha Quant suggests it isn't aggressively configured. Therefore, dip buyers could return above the $7.6 level I annotated in the chart above.
Hence, while a near-term pullback should be anticipated, the bearish thesis on SOFI is looking increasingly weak, leading me to expect SOFI to perform at least in line with the market at the current levels. I may consider a more aggressive thesis if I see a deeper pullback subsequently.
Rating: Upgrade to Hold (On the watch for a further upgrade). Please note that a Hold rating is equivalent to a Neutral or Market Perform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
