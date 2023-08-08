Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VTEX (VTEX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:41 PM ETVTEX (VTEX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Julia Vater Fernandez - IR, Director

Geraldo Thomaz - Founder, Co-CEO

Mariano Gomide de Faria - Founder, Co-CEO

Ricardo Camatta Sodre - CFO

Andre Spolidoro - Chief Statutory Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JP Morgan

Lucas Chaves - UBS

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler

Maddie Schrage - KeyBank

Julia Vater Fernandez

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VTEX Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended June 13, 2023. I am Julia Vater Fernandez, Investor Relations Director for VTEX. Our senior executives presenting today are Geraldo Thomaz Jr., Founder and Co-CEO; and Ricardo Sodre, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO; and Andre Spolidoro, Chief Statutory Officer, will be available during today's Q&A session.

I would like to remind you that management may make forward-looking statements related to such matters as continued growth prospects for the company, industry trends, and product and technology initiatives. These statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. While we believe that our assumed expectations and projections are reasonable in view of the corporate information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Certain risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements sections of VTEX Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2022, another bit filings within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website.

Finally, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we may discuss some non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of those measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found in our second quarter 2023 earnings press release available on our Investor Relations website. Now

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.