Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ON24, Inc. (ONTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:45 PM ETON24, Inc. (ONTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Sloane – Investor Relations

Sharat Sharan – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Vattuone – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noah Herman – JPMorgan

Michael Rackers – Needham and Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the ON24, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Lauren Sloane, Investor Relations for ON24. Thank you. You may begin.

Lauren Sloane

Thank you. Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to ON24’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Sharat Sharan, Co-Founder and CEO of ON24; and Steve Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including the execution of our capital return program in guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year of 2023 as well as certain third quarter and full year non-GAAP projections. These forward statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could adversely ON24’s future results and cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including our ability to grow our revenue, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers. The success of our new products and capabilities, other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth or other future events or conditions such as the impact of adverse economic conditions and macroeconomic deterioration including increased inflation. ON24 cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statements to reflect the events that occur after this call. Please refer to the company’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.