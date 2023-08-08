Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:52 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Greany - The Blueshirt Group

Joe Zwillinger - CEO

Annie Mitchell - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Amanda Douglas - JPMorgan

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Cristina Fernández - Telsey Advisory Group

James Duffy - Stifel

Bob Dribble - Guggenheim

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Alex Douglas - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allbirds' Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session at which time instructions will follow.

I would now like to turn the call over to Christine Greany of The Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead.

Christine Greany

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joe Zwillinger, CEO and Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws, including statements about our financial outlook, including cash flow and adjusted EBITDA expectations, Q3 guidance targets, impact and duration of external headwinds, simplification initiatives, strategic transformation plan, and related planned efforts, go-to-market strategy, planned transitions to a distributor model in certain international markets, anticipated distributor model arrangements, expected profitability, cost savings targets, gross margin estimates, product plans and expectations, third-party partnership strategy, marketing strategy, and other matters referenced in our earnings release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.