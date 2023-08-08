Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:53 PM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sheila Hopkins - Former Interim Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Drummond - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Taylor Harris - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Barker - Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

George Sellers - Stephens Inc.

Jon Block - Stifel

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Margaret Kaczor - William Blair

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Cutera Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

The discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current forecast or expectation of current aspects of the company's future business including, but not limited to any financial guidance provided for modeling purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made which by its nature is dynamic and subject to change or management good faith believe as of that time with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance, regulatory approvals, productivity improvements, and plans to introduce new products and expand into additional geographies. For words that may identify forward-looking statements, we encourage you to refer to the safe harbor statement in our press release earlier today.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors described in the section entitled Risk Factors in our Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated in our Form 10-Q subsequently filed.

Cutera also cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.