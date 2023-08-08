Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:54 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Matt Humphries - Vice President of Investor Relations

Therese Tucker - Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Owen Ryan - Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mark Partin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Steve Enders - Citi

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Andrew DeGasperi - Berenberg

Matt Stotler - William Blair

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Adam Hotchkiss - Goldman Sachs

Kyle Aberasturi - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 BlackLine Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Humphries, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Humphries

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Owen Ryan and Therese Tucker, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BlackLine as well as Mark Partin, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives and expected performance, in particular, our guidance for Q3 and full year 2023 are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements made during the call are reasonable, actual results could differ materially, as these statements are based on our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.