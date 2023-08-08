Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 11:57 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Brown - SVP Finance & IR

Dan Burton - CEO

Bryan Hunt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samir Patel - Evercore ISI

Vishal Patel - Piper Sandler

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

David Larsen - BTIG

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Scott Schoenhaus - Keybanc Capital

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Welcome to the Health Catalyst Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. Sir?

Adam Brown

Good afternoon, and welcome to Health Catalyst's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. My name is Adam Brown. I'm the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis for Health Catalyst. And with me on the call is Dan Burton, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hunt, our Chief Financial Officer. A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.healthcatalyst.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding trends, strategies, the impact of the macroeconomic challenges, including high levels of inflation and high interest rates, the tight labor market, our pipeline conversion rate and the general anticipated performance of our business. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations as of today and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.