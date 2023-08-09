Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quality 7%-14% Yields I Am Buying Hand-Over-Fist

Aug. 09, 2023 9:00 AM ETBIZD, EPD, FSK, KKR, SPY, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WPC7 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High yield investing can be an extremely effective way to compound wealth over the long term.
  • I share some of our favorite quality 7-14% yielding picks of the moment.
  • I also share why high yield investing is such a great approach to long-term investing.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

I love investing in high-yield stocks with sustainable payouts because:

  1. The steady stream of lucrative passive income provides me with plenty of fresh capital to deploy into the best opportunities of the moment.
  2. Businesses that tend to pay out

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.61K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, WPC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Article Update Today, 9:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.02K)
Thank you for reading! What is your favorite high yield pick right now?

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
Own WPC and EPD to full position. Have a small position in FSK, but will wait for it to revese before adding more. GLTA.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:30 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.9K)
Excellent article. I am totally on board buying your high yielding picks in the BDC and midstream MLP sectors, which are all still priced favorably in my view. EPD is by far the largest single investment in our family's portfolio of 28 stocks. FSK is 4th in size. We also own ET, MPLX and ARCC in these two sectors. Over the past 80 years, dividends have represented 40-50% of total portfolio returns, and I expect that to be the case over the next decade as well. Don't get me wrong, I still own growth stocks such as GOOG, MSFT and AMZN, and also own GARP stocks such as AVGO and AMGN. But I have reduced exposure to the high flying tech sector to accommodate my increased exposure to the higher yielding choices.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.02K)
@ndardick very nice. Impressive.
A
Adamccz33
Today, 9:28 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (58)
At this point in the rate cycle I don't want exposure to floating rate debt as rates will likely be lower in 18 months than they are now. I do like WPC and will consider it bit I'm in a high tax bracket (38.6%) so 7% dividend more like 4.2% :(
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:44 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.02K)
@Adamccz33 fair enough. However, if you invest for the long-term, it is good to have balanced exposure to interest rates.
