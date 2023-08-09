AnthonyRosenberg

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), a personal computer, and printer manufacturer could be due for a rebound in revenues – a move, that the company’s analysts aren’t expecting. In my opinion, the company is also very modestly priced compared to its earnings. Although the company has had some hardships in recent quarters due to industry headwinds, I am optimistic about the stock. For the time being I have a buy-rating on the stock for the mentioned reasons.

The Company and the Stock

Most recognize the brand; HP provides consumers and businesses with personal computers and printers:

HP's Q2/FY23 Investor Presentation

The company also owns the brand HyperX, which focuses on gaming-related accessories. HP has had steady revenues for years, which has been reflected in the stock’s price – the stock has had a mostly steady rise in price in the past five years:

HP's Stock Chart (TIKR)

Financials

As mentioned, HP has had steady revenues through the years. In recent quarters, though, the company has had declining revenues due to macroeconomic pressures and a post-Covid normalization of consumer habits; in Q1/2023 revenues were down 18,8%, and in Q2 they were down 21,7%.

Even with declining revenues, the company has impressively kept its operating margins around 8% in recent quarters, HP’s long-term average. These margins are upheld by the printing segment, as printing had an impressive EBIT-margin of 19%, compared to 5.4% in the personal systems segment. Upheld margins show resilience in the company’s operations even through harder periods of consumer sentiment. Moreover, the company communicates that it’s taking over market share in some verticals, such as personal systems. An example of this is HP’s CEO’s, Enrique Lores’, comment in HP’s Q2 Earnings Call:

“PS margins remained flat sequentially, reflecting our disciplined mix strategy and cost reductions in a competitive pricing environment. We delivered solid PS services growth with particularly strong performance in digital services. We also continue to improve our execution. Our teams are showing a relentless drive to win in the market. We gained PC share in calendar Q1, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. And we are not simply gaining share for the sake of share, we are gaining in more profitable areas such as Commercial, where we now have the #1 position and gained 2.5 share points year-over-year. We will keep acting with urgency to build on this momentum while improving our results in segments like premium and gaming.”

HP’s management utilizes debt well, as the company has around $10.6 billion dollars in debt. Debt may scare some investors, but with HP’s steady cash flows, this amount of debt shouldn’t post a risk to operations. An overwhelming majority, $10.4 billion of the debt, is currently in long-term debt, with only the remaining $0.2 billion being in current liabilities, providing HP with flexibility. Furthermore, this capital structuring provides the company with cheaper financing.

Industry headwinds

The personal computer industry has been hit with headwinds, as the macroeconomic situation worsens and as demand declines from Covid-highs. HP’s competitor Lenovo has seen revenue declines of 24% in both Q4/2022 and Q1/2023. Dell has seen declines of 11% and 20% in Q4 and Q1 respectively. Acer takes the cake, though, as they have seen revenue declines of 31% and 33% in latest quarters. Compared to these numbers, HP is quite in line with the industry.

Analyst Expectations and My Thesis

My thesis is that HP’s revenues are due for a decent rebound after the consumer environment normalizes – this is not shown in analyst expectations. Analysts currently expect a growth of 3,5% for FY2024 – levels that are still nominally four percent below 2019 levels, when consumer sentiment was normal prior to Covid.

This thesis is further supported by the CEO’s response to an analyst’s question about PC sales in the Q2 Earnings Call, where Enrique Lores responds followingly:

“We have not significantly changed the expectations that we have in terms of the selling sizing of PC market this year, we continue to believe that it will be in the 250 million to 260 million unit range, very similar to what it was in 2019, pre-COVID. We also think that the market is going to grow beyond that. We think that the fact that the installed base is bigger than it used to be, the new applications that we see, especially driven by hybrid work that requires better cameras, better audio, better systems are going to be all positive drivers. And in '24 and beyond, we expect to see growth. Specifically, what we expect to see in '24 and '25 is something that we would be -- we are working on that, and we'll be sharing the details during the next quarter.”

I believe this possible rebound in revenues could represent a short-term upside opportunity as markets adjust for higher earnings. Also, for a long-term investor the situation could be a good spot to fill a position in HP, if my thesis is to be believed.

Valuation

Importantly, for the thesis to be worth acting on, the valuation needs to be in support of it. At the time of writing, with the stock being at $32.75, the company has a market capitalization of around $32 billion and an enterprise value of $42 billion. With the trailing operating result standing at $4.4 billion, the company’s EV/EBIT of 9.6 sounds relatively cheap in my opinion. This combined with the company’s possible rebound and growth, I think the company’ valuation supports my thesis.

Taking a look at HP through a discounted cash flow model, the model suggests HP to be undervalued with a moderate rebound in revenues with a steady EBIT-margin.

For FY23, I'm quite in line with analysts at a decrease in revenues of -13%. I’m expecting a 7% growth and 4.5% growth for 2024 and 2025 respectively. This represents a modest rebound in revenues, although after factoring in inflation, it wouldn’t indicate a full rebound. After 2025, the revenues are near to stable in expected real terms, with a couple of years of faster growth due to inflation.

I believe HP's margins should stay resilient, as they've proven resiliency in the recent times as well as historically. My DCF model expects an operating margin of 8.03% for FY23, a slight decrease from the previous year. Going forward, the company's margins scale by a bit in the future as the company's margin in FY32 ends up at 8.42% in the model.

These expectations put the DCF model's estimated fair value at $43.45 - a price that is around 33% above the current price of $32.75:

DCF Model of HP (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed cost of capital of 9.35% is derived from a capital asset pricing model with the following assumptions:

CAPM of HP (Author's Calculation)

HP paid $0.15 billion in interest expenses in Q2/FY23 - with a debt balance of $10.6 billion, this represents an interest rate of 5.66%. The company leverages debt at a moderate level, and I estimate the company's long-term debt-to-equity ratio to be at around 20%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.10% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate. TIKR estimates HP's beta to be 1.02. Finally, I add a moderate liquidity premium of 0.5% into the cost of equity, crafting the figure at 10.63%. The WACC is formed into 9.35%, a figure that I used in the DCF model.

Risks

The stock doesn’t come without risks, though. The industry headwinds could be a prolonged issue, that could cause a significant slump in cash flows. An investor should watch the industry close as challenges could either subside or worsen.

A long-term risk for the stock’s performance is HP’s return on its assets – currently standing at 7.2%, achieved returns don’t reach my estimate of the company’s cost of capital. Moreover, HP’s return on assets has been on the low side for a long period of time, as TIKR’s data shows:

TIKR

Closing remarks

With a possible rebound in revenues due in the short to medium term, HP seems to me to be an under-looked and underpriced stock at current levels. With historically stable levels of operating result, the stock doesn’t look to be a high-risk investment even with its leveraged balance sheet. With no rebound in revenues, the stock should still be fairly priced - the mentioned reasons are why I have a buy-rating for the stock.