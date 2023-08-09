Accel Entertainment Looks Mispriced
Summary
- Accel Entertainment is a $1 billion distributed gaming operator involved in the installation and operation of gaming terminals in non-casino locations.
- In Q2 FY2023, the company had record-breaking revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with increases in terminals and locations.
- The company's financial position and FCF generation power support the implementation of a share buyback plan and potential EPS growth.
- I expect the company's recovery to continue. If so, the projected market cap would be ~60% higher than the current one at an EV/EBITDA ratio of ~10x.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Company
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) is a $1-billion market cap distributed gaming operator in the United States, involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices with ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations like restaurants, bars, convenience stores, and more. They also offer gaming solutions to location partners to enhance player engagement. Additionally, the company operates stand-alone ATMs and provides various amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, and pool tables, for entertainment purposes. Headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois, the company aims to be a preferred partner for local business owners in the markets they serve.
Last year they expanded their operations through the acquisition of Century Gaming, Inc., which is now fully integrated [according to the management's words during the latest earnings call] and drives the top-line growth we saw in Q2 FY2023:
In Q2 FY2023, ACEL had a record-breaking second quarter with revenue of $293 million, a YoY increase of 28%, and adjusted EBITDA of $47 million, a YoY increase of 9%. The company had 23,759 terminals and 3,655 locations, with YoY increases of 7% and 5%, respectively. CapEx for the quarter was $20 million [+212% YoY], mainly due to accelerating purchases in Illinois and investment in developing markets like Nebraska and Georgia. So the FCF dropped QoQ slightly, but in terms of the FCF yield of [~5.4%] we see nothing dramatic here:
The executives believe that the integration of Century has been successful, and while the company has extracted some synergies, they see more opportunities for growth and improvement in the future.
Right now, inflation [especially labor costs] is putting pressure on the company's gross margin, and macroeconomic uncertainty is preventing management from providing clear guidance on future growth. What also confuses me is the fact that sales growth - even though it looks quite impressive now against the backdrop of a low 2022 baseline - is facing headwinds in the form of declining location attrition [primarily due to the closure of low-performing locations] and unfavorable weather conditions.
On a TTM-by-quarter basis, ACEL's net income decreased by 1.52% YoY, and Wall Street analysts expect it to keep on shrinking, racing a full-year YoY decline of -5.73% by the end of fiscal 2023:
The company is predicted to have flat earnings per share momentum in 2024, but I have doubts about how realistic these forecasts are.
First, FCF generation looks quite stable, even after the CAPEX growth of >200% YoY in Q2. It makes sense for the company to invest as the gaming business continues to recover. An interesting fact: the coronavirus did not have much impact on ACEL's average daily net gaming revenue, which grew in 2020-2021 and continues to grow in the current year. The denominator in calculating this metric is the number of trading days, so the amount of revenue did not depend on this metric when casinos were under quarantine.
That is, on average, the company's terminals bring more per 1 working day from year to year. And the number of ACEL's terminals, as we recall, continues to grow. Against the background of the continuing return of people to the gambling halls, I assume that this should play into the hands of a further recovery of the company's revenues and, consequently, the amount of net profit.
Second, the number of shares outstanding is likely to decline further, leaving room for growth in EPS. The company recently announced a $200 million share repurchase program [~20% of the total amount] and has repurchased $8.1 million worth of stock as of the latest quarter.
As of June 30, Accel had ~$285 million of net debt and $575 million of liquidity, consisting of cash and available credit. I think that the strong financial position as well as the FCF generation power should allow ACEL to successfully implement its share buyback plan this and next year. Therefore, the complete lack of EPS growth in FY2024 seems to be too pessimistic an assumption.
But how does ACEL's valuation support my bullish arguments?
The Valuation
Seeking Alpha assigns a "B-" Valuation grade to ACEL stock because it has a lot of low EBITDA- and Sales-related multiples compared to the entire Consumer Discretionary sector, but there are also some concerning signs regarding GAAP P/E and PEG ratios:
Focusing on the EBITDA-related multiples and EBITDA growth rates, we find much the same as with the EPS forecast: analysts are estimating meager EBITDA growth for FY2024 and FY2025, while the company has historically grown much faster:
I think that if the company's recovery continues, the market may assign it a higher valuation multiple. So an EV/EBITDA of ~10x would look appropriate [that's about the industry's median value], resulting in an enterprise value of ~$1,853M next year at a projected EBITDA of $185.31 [YCharts data], which is ~60% above today's market cap when adjusted for ACEL's net debt figure.
The Bottom Line
In general, ACEL has obviously had some difficulties in recent quarters, as the number of operating days has fluctuated constantly, resulting in insufficient revenue to maintain margins. Due to the many macroeconomic risks and the fact that management has not provided clear guidance for the near future, ACEL stock carries many risks that any potential investor should consider. Perhaps the Wall Street analysts are right: earnings per share could actually stay in the same place next year (or even fall further). If so, ACEL stock will most likely show declining momentum from here.
However, looking at the latest operating numbers, ACEL's business looks relatively good. FCF generation is still strong, which should be enough for new accretive M&A deals and buybacks. The operational metrics look promising - I'm talking about ACEL's average daily net gaming revenue, which is steadily increasing. I expect ACEL's business expansion to continue as gaming traffic strengthens and recovers. So I personally don't think EPS should stay the same. It will likely increase next year, which should give the stock price a boost when/if multiple expansion occurs.
Therefore, I rate ACEL stock as a "Buy" this time.
Thanks for reading!
Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?
Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!
This article was written by
The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.
A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.
During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.
Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25
**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments