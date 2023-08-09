Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perspectives On Innovation: Ingredient Companies Provide Appetizing Growth Potential

Aug. 09, 2023 12:35 AM ETKRYAF, KRYAY, EATV, IVEG, YUMY, KROP, FTAG, ZGEN:CA
Summary

  • We believe companies that are aligned with sustainability themes have a competitive advantage and are better positioned to outperform.
  • Packaged food companies face many risks, including fast-changing consumer preferences, intense competition, displacement by private labels, food safety, and increased retail consolidation.
  • By investing in ingredient companies instead of packaged food companies, we believe we can mitigate key risks while also gaining exposure to long-term secular growth trends, including those related to consumers’ increased focus on health and sustainability.

Culinary border of rosemary, salt, pepper and oil

fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

By Jim Madden, Tony Tursich, and Beth Williamson

The global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, and with it, the demand for food and beverage products will grow. This creates opportunities for ingredient makers to

This article was written by

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

