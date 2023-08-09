franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock could have been a good investment for risk-averse investors seeking a monopoly. Indeed, the company has an exclusive right to register ".com" and ".net" domain names and enjoys staggering profitability metrics. But, I believe a monopoly shall be a solid defensive stock that protects investors' portfolios during the market sell-off. But VRSN does not. During the 2022 broad market drawdown, VRSN also experienced a notable sell-off. At the same time, when the market bounces back this year, the stock falls behind significantly. For example, VRSN significantly lags the broad market this year with a mere 1.6% year-to-date price increase. I do not consider VRSN a good investment and assign it a "Hold" rating.

Company information

VeriSign is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names, including ".com" and ".net".

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole reportable segment. According to the latest 10-K report, the company generates about 65% of the total sales.

Financials

The company constantly demonstrates unmatched profitability metrics. The gross margin expanded from 81% to 86% over the past decade. The operating margin and the free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] also improved significantly. At the same time, revenue compounded at a modest 4% rate over the past decade.

The reason why VeriSign can generate these immense profitability metrics is because it is a monopoly. The domain name registration process comprises three key participants: registries, registrars, and registrants. VeriSign operates as an exclusive registry, a wholesaler that manages registrations, policies, and a database for the .com and .net domains. The popularity of ".com" and ".net" domain names, combined with VeriSign's strong track record of commitment to reliable services, cements its position as the leading registry operator. This ensures that the company's monopoly is safe and sustainable for the long term.

Having wide profitability metrics enables the company to balance between maintaining a sound balance sheet and conducting a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy. The company does not pay dividends but instead conducts an extensive share buyback program. VeriSign repurchased almost $8 billion worth of stocks over the past decade, representing about 66% of the total sales over the same period. Given the inherent overvaluation of the stock due to its monopolistic position, it looks that dividends could have delivered more value to shareholders than stock buybacks with substantial premiums.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on July 27, when the company missed revenue consensus estimates but delivered a slight beat from the EPS perspective. Revenue increased 5.7% YoY, and the EPS expanded from $1.54 to $1.79. The gross and operating margins are stable. The company generated almost $131 million of FCF during the latest reportable quarter. VeriSign can exercise massive pricing power, and during the latest earnings call, the management informed that the wholesale price of the ".net" domain will increase almost 10% effective February 1, 2024.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled on October 27. The top line is expected to demonstrate a solid 6% YoY growth, substantially higher than the historical averages. The EPS is expected to expand from $1.58 to $1.81.

For the full fiscal year, the management expects revenue from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion, representing a 5.2% YoY growth. The operating income growth is expected to outpace the top line with a 6% growth. This range reflects the management's expectation that the domain name base growth rate will be between 0% and 1%.

Valuation

The stock demonstrated a modest price appreciation year-to-date with a 1.6% increase, significantly lagging the broad U.S. market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock an average "C-" valuation grade because comparing the company's current multiples with the sector median and historical averages is mixed. VRSN's multiples are substantially higher than the sector median, but it looks fair to me, given the company's unmatched profitability and market dominance. On the other hand, current multiples are double digits lower than five-year averages, which might indicate undervaluation.

Let me proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach to dig deeper into the valuation. Given the company's unmatched profitability and market dominance, the low 8% WACC seems fair. For my base case scenario, I use a 4% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which aligns with the past decade. I use the FY 2022 level of 42.4% for the FCF margin and expect it to remain constant over the decade.

Author's calculation

The stock might look 20% overvalued, but the premium is fair given the stellar profitability metrics and substantial competitive advantages VRSN has. At the same time, I think the upside potential is limited, given the slow pace of revenue growth and no positive catalyst in the foreseeable future. The company's net debt position does not substantially affect the fair value given a substantial premium, so I ignore it for my valuation analysis.

Risks to consider

Since VRSN is a monopoly with very wide profitability margins, the only major risk for the company is losing its monopolistic position. This can happen if the VRSN loses its exclusive agreements with ICANN, practically the only source of the company's income. VeriSign's current contracts have a special renewal clause, meaning they automatically renew indefinitely if VeriSign fulfills its obligations. However, there's a slight risk that a significant cybersecurity attack or system failure could lead to contract loss. Still, this risk is considered very unlikely since VeriSign has maintained uninterrupted services and met its obligations for more than two decades.

Bottom line

To sum up, VRSN is a "Hold" for me. The company is a monopoly enjoying immense profitability metrics, but the stock does not look like a compelling investment opportunity. Stocks like VRSN should perform perfectly during turmoil and market panic, but the stock did not protect its investors during a 2022 market sell-off. On the contrary, the stock demonstrated almost no growth this year, while the broad market delivered a solid bounce back close to all-time highs. It is also crucial to mention that while the probability of losing the exclusive contract with ICANN is extremely low, the potential adverse effect if the risk unfolds, will be massive.