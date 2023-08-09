Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bumble, Inc. (BMBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 12:58 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.58K Followers

Bumble, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cherryl Valenzuela - VP, IR

Whitney Herd - Founder, CEO & Director

Anuradha Subramanian - CFO

Tariq Shaukat - President

Conference Call Participants

Alexandra Steiger - Goldman Sachs Group

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Mark Kelley - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Andrew Marok - Raymond James & Associates

Nathaniel Feather - Morgan Stanley

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Hello, and thank you for joining Bumble's conference call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand the conference over to Cherryl Valenzuela, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cherryl Valenzuela

Thank you for joining us to discuss Bumble's Second Quarter Financial Results. With me today are Whitney Herd, Founder and CEO; Tariq Shaukat, President; and Anu Subramanian, CFO of Bumble.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call today are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and reflects our current expectations based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to us. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Descriptions of factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our earnings press release and filings with the SEC including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent periodic filings.

During the call, we'll also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for or in isolation from, our GAAP results. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in today's earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.