Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) operates as a digital media and Internet company. The Company provides a portfolio that includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. I am recommending a buy rating for ZD as I think management has executed very well in this tough advertising environment (driving growth in certain sectors and adopting AI). The near-term stock pressure appears to be a macroeconomic-driven one as the US economy remains weak. Once the US economy recovers, I believe ZD's valuation will start to reflect its business worth, trading back to its average of 11x forward PE.

ZD reported a revenue decline of 3% to $326 million, driven by Advertising revenue decline of 7% to $175 million and Subscription revenue growth of 3% to $141 million. Organic revenue declined by 6% as well. adj. EBITDA declined 10% to $107 million, implying a 33% EBITDA margin. All of these drove a 20% decline at the adj. EPS level to $1.27.

Based on my view of the business, ZD should be able to see a recovery in growth in FY24 and FY25 after a muted FY23. This is based on my expectation that the US recovery will start in FY24, followed by a full recovery in FY25. Advertising revenue is likely to lag the pace of macroeconomic recovery, and as such, I would not be surprised to see growth in the latter half of FY24. As growth comes back online, margins should also move in the same direction as they scale back to historical levels.

Looking at ZD's historical forward PE trading range, it tends to trade within the range of 9x to 13.5x and at an average of 11x. I think the multiple is being pressured today due to the uncertain US economy. However, as things start to recover, I expect valuations to return to their average. Given the structural improvement in business efficiencies (after AI implementation), ZD might possibly trade at a higher multiple.

Given that the advertising environment remains very tough as the US economy remains uncertain, I do not find ZD's performance in 2Q23 surprising (a decline in almost every front). However, despite the tech industry's continued struggles, ZD has seen some recovery across its portfolio, which I believe helps investors gain a sense of where the bottom is. Ad revenue was down 2% Y/Y in 2Q23, but the company saw growth in consumer health, gaming, and accelerated growth in E-commerce if we exclude ZD's tech exposure. I see these as hopeful signs that we may be near the end, even though the consolidated growth figure is still negative. Also, it also highlights ZD exposure to diversified markets is helpful.

There was another gem in the 2Q23 call – Generative AI. It was encouraging to hear management's plans to implement AI, and the company has wasted no time in doing so, as evidenced by its commercial partnership with Xyla. I anticipate that ZD's partnership with Xyla, which is currently only used to power AI enablement on MedPageToday (which is part of Everyday Health), will grow over time and be used to power AI enablement across the company's portfolio. The return on investment seems extremely promising, so I fully support management's decision to enter into a partnership to speed up the adoption of AI. As an example, since Bing introduced its GAI search experience, ZD traffic from Bing has increased 60% Y/Y, which is three times as much as the total Bing traffic growth of 19% from March to June. While this is not the best indicator, it does illustrate the impact of GAI. To be fair, I still have my doubts about how much of an effect GAI will have on online publishers, and I don't think this part of ZD's stock story will catch on unless and until the company starts delivering consistent results.

I think ZD's operational results show that the company is continuing to execute well despite the difficult Ad environment, and that the company's newfound transparency regarding its AI strategy will go a long way toward shaping its future growth potential.

With regards to capital allocation, I like to think ZD is a pretty good capital allocator given that it is a serial acquirer with a proven M&A strategy. Hence, I think management has done a good job reducing its leverage ratio (ND/EBITDA) from 1.9x in 2019 to just 0.56x as of 2Q23. This is significant as, based on my calculation, ZD could easily draw up an additional $700+ million in debt (FY23E EBITDA x 1.9x, total debt). This $700+ million debt plus FY24 EBITDA of $533 million gives ZD more than $1 billion to deploy for M&A. If rates continue to rise, this might play well into ZD's M&A strategy, as they can buy companies at a cheap valuation. If not, capital could be returned to shareholders as well. In 2Q23, management repurchased $63 million of shares in 2Q23 and $7.5 million in July, resuming buybacks for the first time in a year.

A part of ZD's growth strategy is predicated on M&A so any problems with making these deals or integrating the acquired businesses could have a major effect on the company's trajectory. Also, If the current market climate for online advertising spend continues to deteriorate, organic growth declines may accelerate.

In conclusion, ZD faces short-term challenges driven by the uncertain macro environment and a tough advertising landscape. However, strong management execution is evident through portfolio diversification, AI integration, and prudent capital allocation. Despite a decline in 2Q23, ZD showcased resilience with growth in select sectors and promising results from Generative AI. As the US economy recovers, ZD's solid business strategy is likely to yield positive results, potentially leading to improved valuation multiples. ZD’s ability to adapt and execute amid challenges bodes well for its potential in the evolving digital landscape.