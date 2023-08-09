Land Of The Rising Chip Factories

taka-omi/iStock via Getty Images

By Felix Zheng

Japan, once a dominant player in the global semiconductor industry, is determined to reclaim its leading role.

Semiconductor manufacturing has become a mission-critical asset for global powerhouses racing to develop the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. While the Biden administration mulls new restrictions on the export of AI chips to China, Chinese officials have countered with export controls on gallium and germanium - key elements in the compound semiconductors essential to AI computation.

Now, a once dominant player is rejoining the chip wars: Japan. Thanks to the country’s 2022 Chips Act initiative, which allotted 450 bn yen ($3.2 bn) for chip production and another 370 bn yen ($2.6 bn) to fortify the supply chain, an entire semiconductor ecosystem is ready to rise in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The market’s response to those plans has been relatively subdued, but that is changing as new plants - the first in more than 40 years - start to sprout in Kyushu, once known as Japan’s “Silicon Island.”

Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), jointly owned by TSMC (TSM), Sony (SONY) and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF), plans to start building a new chip fab by September 2023.

TSMC also announced the possibility of a second plant in Kumamoto (a prefecture in Kyushu), while other leading players such as ROHM (OTCPK:ROHCF), Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) and Sumco (OTCPK:SUMCF) have all announced capex plans. With these new investments, Kyushu - also known as the “Land of Fire” for its volcano Sakurajima and the Beppu hot springs - is indeed heating up.

Japan also boasts high-precision manufacturing equipment to support chip production throughout the supply chain.

This leading-edge equipment enables nanometer-sized 3D transistors on integrated circuits; slicing and grinding super-thin wafers on which the circuits are built; and making “chiplet” modules for processors that can render 3D images and complex AI calculations.

We believe these equipment vendors are well positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as demand for AI computing components continues to accelerate.

