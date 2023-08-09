Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) posted its Q2 FY'23 numbers yesterday and its equity stock gave away 11% by the end of the session. It missed consensus estimates at the top and bottom lines and revised its yearend outlook from ~$440mm to $325mm at the upper bound.

Critically—this is a 65% decline in projected revenues from the company's FY'22 figures, primarily driven by its Cleancap segment, that booked sales from many of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine manufacturers. Its forecast for Covid-19 related revenues in Cleancap has narrowed from $100mm to $65mm, and ''[t]he $65 million is roughly a 90% decline from 2022 levels" per management. This decline was expected in my view, given the company forecasts were narrowed in on the last call as well.

It's a question of price vs. value in this instance and whilst it may look cheap at 9.87x trailing earnings, it now trades at 39x FY'23 projected earnings after the revisions. This, whilst paying ~3.4x book value, which, by the looks of it, has much less appeal for potential equity investors moving forward. Net-net, reiterate hold for reasons discussed in this report.

Figure 1. MRVI stuck in long-term downtrend

Data: Updata

Critical facts from Q2 numbers

The major talking points are the c.$12mm pullback in quarterly revenues and the new CEO, Trey Martin. Critically however, was the company's top line projections moving forward.

1. P&L softer from top-bottom lines

Touching on the quarter, nucleic acid production ("NAP") sales were down 76% YoY to $53.3mm whilst biologics testing was down ~11%. In total, sales were down 72% YoY [Figure 2] and it clipped $68.9mm in booked revenue from this.

Figure 2.

Data: Author, MRIV 10-Q

It pulled this to $9.1mm in adj. EBITDA, a tremendous decrease off the $188.5mm recorded this time last year on a net loss of ~$12mm. Naturally, in combination with the projected numbers discussed below, investors were quick to reprice the company's equity stock and there's reason to believe it could continue.

2. Sharp change in growth trajectory

As to the projections—$325mm at the top line, on adj. EBITDA of $80mm—if you lack patience and intestinal fortitude, you're looking at a difficult period holding MRVI in the long account for H2 this year in my opinion. For one, you're coming off $598mm in reported EBITDA last year.

A bulk of the decrease comes from the softer outlook on its Cleancap capping technology, used by many of the Covid-19 vaccine makers. This is pared back from $100mm to $65mm. Then, it marked $65mm down on its inventory sales, "all on noncancelable purchase orders".

The $65 million for 2023 has zero related revenues under our supply chain agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for 2023. With $28 million recognized in the first half of 2023, this implies $37 million will ship in the second half, split between $15 million in Q3 and $22 million in Q4. — Kevin Herde, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings CFO

Furthermore, there are additional findings that need dissection:

The CFO noted it might consider Cleancap as a part of its core business from FY'24. That is a bold prediction and relies on adoption from non-Covid vaccine markets. This is certainly an unproven model as of yet so there's nothing in raw data to base projections on in my opinion. Moreover, volumes (demand) in its biologics safety testing business have exhibited no growth since 2022 and look to remain flat going forward. This bakes in ~$10, maybe $15mm in annualized sales decline as well. Nucleic acid production tied to Cleancap/Covid-19 orders will no longer be statistically relevant in my view. Adjusting for all the projected Cleancap revenues, and stripping these out, you're looking at another 15% decline per year into FY'25 in my estimation. Happy to be surprised here, however.

3. Capital investments, cash flows

It reported $44mm in net cash, on $536mm gross debt and $580mm in cash at the end of Q2. CapEx for the quarter was $8.9mm, ~$1mm above Q1 and ~$7.2mm on last year. This is also ~2x the average quarterly depreciation & amortization charge of ~$4mm.

It moved into a 32,000 sq. foot facility in San Diego, which may explain the heightened spend. It will be used to expand capacity of its cGMP-grade mRNA manufacturing (through TriLink), to "serve late-phase drug developers". Further to this, it built in another 4,100 sq. feet of capacity at its Jupiter R&D facility, where it will focus on developing critical enzymes.

These are really the key points for MRIV looking forward in my view. A pivot from Cleancap for the time being and focusing on non-Covid revenue sources. With greater capacity in its adjacent markets, there is scope for it to book revenues outside of the Covid-19 realm. Looking to language on these two segments in H2 is a must in my view. You'd want to see where the company is at with respect to the status and hopefully performance of each of these investments.

As to cash flows, the investments of ~$8.9mm (maintenance and growth) saw a negative $18mm free cash outflow. This reinforces the fact these investments need to perform. It sees $15mm in free cash flow for FY'23 off $65mm in CapEx, more than double FY'22 depreciation & amortization charge. Hence, I'd estimate ~$25mm of this to be allocated towards growth initiatives.

What's concerning is that ~6 months ago in its FY'22 announcements it spoke of nucleic acid production being a 20% growth market going forward. To my modelling, this was critical in seeing MRVI drive investment back into growing capacity int he segment. What's concerning to the upside picture is that it's become unclear exactly what the company was booking in the first place. For one, it mentioned ~$40mm of the mark down was in its services business.

Moreover, there is risk is that it's made all this investments into expanding capacity in the nucleic acid business, and that it may not even have the market to fill in the first place. The company has pushed some of the FY'23 revenue overhang into FY'24. But I don't think I can accept that at this stage as a given certainty. Let's not kid around here—Covid-19 revenues are snipping right back for all players involved. It can no longer be used as a means to book revenues forward in my opinion. You can see the reduction reflected by MRVI in its outlook below.

Figure 3.

Data: MRVI Q2 Investor Presentation

Valuation

First to what the market's saying. MRVI had been trending lower heading into its earnings anyway. You can see below on the daily cloud chart that it has been trading below the cloud since at least May. The lagging line (in blue) is in close pursuit, and combined, this tells me investors have been bearish on the company for the last 3 months. Bad news happens in downtrends, get used to it.

Figure 4.

Data: Updata

The point and figure analysis below helps corroborate this. The price targets thrown off have eyed the moves to $27.5 then $15.50. These charts remove the noise of time and intra-trend volatility to provide objective price directives. The latest downside target points to $9 which I am aligned with given what's been discussed thus far.

Figure 5.

Data: Updata

Investors aren't catching a bid with MRVI now trading at 39x forward earnings, 93% premium to the sector. This cannot be warranted given the multitude of headwinds discussed here. But say you'd be happy to pay this. You'd be paying 39x forward, of=r $11/share as I write, for an implied value of $3.12 on the FY'23 earnings outlook of $0.08 (39x$0.08 = $3.12). Granted, this is rudimentary calculus, but what's critical is that you've also got it priced at 192x 2023 FCF estimates—0.5% forward yield— and let's not forget, this is on a capital charge of $1.4Bn, or $830mm net of cash on hand. It would need at least $210mm in annualized after-tax profit generated off these capital commitments in order to get me interested (15% ROIC), and that's not the case here, with ~5.7% ROIC projected this year. By estimation, this could continue into FY'24 as well. The stock is also priced at 12.1x forward EBITDA, getting you to $968mm in market value or $7.30 per share. I cannot advocate to buy given these economics.

In short

MRVI made a number of investments into increasing capacity across its core markets this quarter. The issues are going to be 1) when does the stock find a floor and 2) what's the growth plan from here. It's one thing to invest in the capacity but it's another to book the demand onto the P&L and drive cash flows. To that effect, cash flows could be hindered this year and the next in my opinion given the multiyear investment required in its new capacity and the pullback in OCF this year. Net-net, reiterate neutral.