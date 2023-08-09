Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Raj Denhoy - Chief Financial Officer

Juan José Chacón-Quirós - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Young Li - Jefferies

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Group

Josh Jennings - Cowen & Company

Sam Eiber - BTIG

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

George Sellers - Stephens

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Establishment Labs’ Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the end of this call, we will open the line up for question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Raj Denhoy

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. With me today is Juan José Chacón-Quirós, our Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made by management during this call will include forward-looking statements in the meaning of federal securities laws. These include statements on Established Labs’ financial outlook and the company’s plans and timing for product development and sales. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of the principal risk factors and uncertainties that may affect our performance or cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. I encourage you to review our most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as well as other SEC filings, which are available on our website at establishmentlabs.com.

Please also note that Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption from the FDA for Motiva Implants and is under clinical trial to support regulatory approval

