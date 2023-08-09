Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regional Bank U.S. Bancorp Tops Moat Stocks In July

Aug. 09, 2023 2:50 AM ETABG, BIIB, DFS, DPZ, EFX, EL, ETSY, GOOG, GOOGL, LTHM, MOAT, PAYC, PII, SAM, SMOT, SRCL, TW, TYL, USB, WMG, ZBH
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • While U.S. equities extended their rally, Morningstar’s Moat Index extended its year-to-date lead over the S&P 500 to nearly 800 basis points. U.S. Bancorp stood out as the top contributor.
  • U.S. equity markets continued their rally in July with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logging a fifth month in the green, the longest winning streak for either since 2021.
  • Positive market sentiment was attributed to moderating inflation and resilient economic data, raising hopes for a soft landing.

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal

While U.S. equities extended their rally, Morningstar’s Moat Index extended its year-to-date lead over the S&P 500 to nearly 800 basis points. U.S. Bancorp (USB) stood out as the top contributor.

U.S. equity markets continued their rally

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.43K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.