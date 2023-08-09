Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors - August 2023
- Horos is an asset management firm that knows the benefits of value investing over the long term.
- We invest in companies that we consider, after analyzing them, to have a value higher than the price they ask for within the stock market.
- In our search for companies with potential and with the aim of minimizing errors, we rule out companies that are highly indebted, poorly managed, and that present a high regulatory.
- The theoretical potential of the fund for the next three years is around 140%, which gives an idea of how attractive the current time is for investing in Horos.
