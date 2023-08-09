Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.59K Followers

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Fant - SVP, Finance

Graham A. Fleming - CEO

Johan Gericke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Stephanie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Finance of America’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any feedback noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Finance, you may begin your conference.

Michael Fant

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Finance of America’s second quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; and Johan Gericke, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures to the extent available without unreasonable effort discussed on today’s call in our earnings press release and presentation on the Investor Relations page of our website www.financeofamerica.com.

Also, I would like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call regarding the company’s expected operating and financial performance for future periods may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations and are subject to the Safe Harbor Statement for forward-looking statements that you will find in today’s earnings release. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks or other factors, including those that are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.