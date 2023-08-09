Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Thai Media Corporations Seeing Content Growth Outside Thailand

Aug. 09, 2023 3:30 AM ETBECVY, PCCWY, THD, BJK, IBET, BNGE, BAD, ODDS, BETZ
Summary

  • Shrinking advertising revenue is forcing Thai broadcasters to pursue growth via global content distribution, driving premium content production, including with partners outside Thailand.
  • Lower advertising revenue available for production budgets is impacting the quantity and quality of content produced by broadcasters such as BEC World and One Enterprise, which have operated under tight cost controls in recent years.
  • Netflix and Viu, a Hong Kong-based regional streamer, are focused on producing films and drama series, respectively, and both are in their second year of producing Thai language originals, signaling the increasing importance of local content that can help reduce the reliance and costs of acquiring premium Korean content.

Multiple television screens in blue tones

Vertigo3d

Netflix (NFLX) and PCCW Media Ltd. (OTCPK:PCCWY)-owned Viu announced in 2022 their slate of Thai originals for 2023, boosting local content to drive audience engagement.

Thai media conglomerate BEC World Public Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:BECVY), media producer The

This article was written by

