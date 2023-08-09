Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Missfresh Looks For Fresh Start With Dubious Digital Marketing Bet

Aug. 09, 2023 4:43 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • Missfresh is set to raise $27 million from two new investors and buy a Hong Kong-based digital marketing firm for $12 million.
  • The former online grocery giant’s financial troubles are probably too deep for such a small-time acquisition to fix.
  • Even after the surge in its stock following the latest announcement, Missfresh’s price-to-sales ratio is still just a miniscule 0.05, as its stock price sinks far faster than the plunge in its revenue.

Abstract creative financial graph interface and world map on flag of China and blurry cityscape background, forex and investment concept. Multiexposure

Igor Kutyaev

Missfresh Ltd. (NASDAQ:MF) is pressing the reset button, taking on new funds and a fresh identity as it looks to return from a brush with death in its previous form as one of China’s online grocery

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.67K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.