Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: Avoid This Heavy Dip

Aug. 09, 2023 4:54 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)3 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust stock dropped >14% after releasing its Q2 results. Let's find out why - Read on.
  • The CEO highlighted the positive outlook for the healthcare industry, but concerns were raised about the exclusion of certain adjustments in MPW's financial calculations.
  • The stability of MPW's dividend and the company's operational performance are also questionable.
  • Once again I recommend to avoid MPW stock and not buy the heavy dip.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Азиатский пожилой мужчина падает на землю с ходунками в гостиной дома. Пожилой пожилой зрелый мужчина, страдающий головной болью в результ�

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I first wrote about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) on November 4, 2022, and concluded that this particular healthcare REIT was obviously trading at a significant discount to the industry, but that I wouldn't

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

D
DCO1982
Today, 5:54 AM
Comments (541)
From the call:

"First, as we have previously disclosed, our very attractive lease of former Steward Utah hospitals to Common Spirit resulted in a non-cash charge for the acceleration of the amortization of intangible lease assets and the write-off of straight-line rent, aggregating about $380 million, neither adjustment affected normalized FFO."

Where does this show up on the income statement? I assume the straight-line rent write-off is part of the Q-on-Q and Y-on-Y drop in rental revenue. But it's only 4 hospitals, right? What's the rest from?

"We expect to realize that value upon the ultimate monetization of the PHP business. But, no, we’re not expecting any cash income related to that instrument. To be clear, beginning in September, we will start collecting at the 50% level, the rent on the California facilities and that increases to 100% collection in March of next year."

So where will this leave rental revenue from March 2024 onward?
M
MikeKorea
Today, 5:53 AM
Premium
Comments (2.74K)
Correct Daniel. We have several red flags here. Number one is the new loan to Steward as part of the Steward refinancing. MPW mgmt admitted in the earnings call that banks were not willing to re-finance that loan any longer so Steward has to work with a consortium of „loan sharks“ paying double-digit interest rates. And MPW „saw this as a great opportunity to make money wirhout additional downside“ and contributed $170 million to „get the deal done quickly rather than waiting for other lenders“. They also kept emphasizing that all lenders were unrelated to each other and to MPW and Steward. Frankly this stinks and i dont buy it. To me the other lenders are only on board because MPW is part of it. MPW keeps kicking the can down the road, hoping that somehow someday Steward will get profitable and they can recover all their loans and equity. it is a huge gamble at investors expense. They are playing with fire.
G
Gregmax
Today, 5:36 AM
Comments (130)
Oh well, I already bought the dip, and I don't feel it was a bad decision.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.