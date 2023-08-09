Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2023 3:55 AM ETLegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.59K Followers

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Madeleine Crane - Investor Relations

Dan Wernikoff - Chief Executive Officer

Noel Watson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Ron Josey - Citi

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Jackson Ader - MoffettNathanson

Jack Butler - Barclays

Sang-Jin Byun - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the LegalZoom Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Madeleine Crane, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Madeleine Crane

Thank you, operator. Hello and welcome to LegalZoom’s second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Dan Wernikoff, our Chief Executive Officer; and Noel Watson, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, anticipate, will, intend, and similar expressions and are not and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and expectations and information available to us as of today’s date. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are referred to in the press release we issued today and in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.