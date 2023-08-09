Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BigCommerce: Strong Buy After Impressive Q2 Results

Aug. 09, 2023 5:01 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.3K Followers

Summary

  • BigCommerce reported strong Q2 earnings with double-digit revenue growth and narrowing losses.
  • The e-Commerce SaaS company has a strong focus on the enterprise market and is benefiting from the overall growth in the e-Commerce economy.
  • BigCommerce has the potential to further integrate artificial intelligence into its product suite and achieve profitability in the near future.
  • Shares have a much lower P/S valuation than Shopify and, therefore, a better risk/reward tradeoff.
Young woman online shopping using the laptop at home

FG Trade

E-Commerce software platform provider BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) presented strong second-quarter earnings last week that showed strong gross margins, double digit revenue growth and, most importantly, narrowing losses. The firm widely beat EPS expectations for the second-quarter and BigCommerce still has a long growth

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.3K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIGC, SHOP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.