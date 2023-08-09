Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aluminum Buyers Lose Sleep Over LME Quotation Anxieties

Aug. 09, 2023 6:30 AM ETJJUFF, DBB, JJMTF
MetalMiner
Summary

  • Over recent months, there has been anxiety surrounding the LME aluminum quotation. Specifically, there has been a lot of talk over the LME's potential failure to reflect the true value of global aluminum prices.
  • The primary concern for buyers is the supply/demand position. Specifically, the worry stems from the oversupply of Russian aluminum and the limited supply of non-Russian metal on the exchange.
  • This situation could potentially lead to an excess of the exchange's metal coming from a supply source that too few buyers are willing to use. This, in turn, could cause the LME price to trade at a discount to its actual value.

Large Aluminium Steel Rolls

ozgurdonmaz

Original Post

MetalMiner actively posts on a variety of metals and market developments. However, we prefer to discuss topics that our clients bring to us, especially those that keep buyers awake at night. One such topic that has been recurring over recent

MetalMiner currently ranks as the largest metals publication in the United States according to third party ranking sites. Geared toward industrial metal procurement professionals, MetalMiner has attracted a wide audience in the finance community as well as a global following. MetalMiner principals have appeared on FoxBusiness.com, MSNBC, NPR Marketplace, BBC Radio among others. The team has also received coverage in The Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, American Metal Market, American Iron and Steel Institute, Automotive Industry Action Guide, among many others. The team's principals have extensive global metals sourcing and trading experience having worked for consulting powerhouses Andersen and Deloitte Consulting and leading trading companies such as Stemcor and Glencore. Updated 14 times a week, MetalMiner continues to grow and attract an audience everywhere.

