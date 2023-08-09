Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust Q2: Dividend Cut Fears Are Back To Haunt Investors

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust experienced a steep selloff, falling over 14% after a strong recovery from May 2023 lows. Investors are likely fearing the possibility of a dividend cut.
  • While MPT's Q2 earnings release was solid, its performance in the second half is expected to be less impressive. Still, its narrowed midpoint guidance indicates more clarity.
  • Investors who fled yesterday were likely concerned about the uncertain risk/reward profile, given its substantial maturing debt securities in 2025-26.
  • With a high debt load weighing on further possible asset sales to de-lever its balance sheet, investors need to assess the impact on its earnings runway.
  • While all these worries are justified, I make the case why MPW has likely bottomed out in March and May. Let me know whether you think my Strong Buy rating makes sense now.
High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. or MPT (NYSE:MPW) second quarter or FQ2 earnings release sent investors scrambling for cover after a hard-fought recovery from MPW's May 2023 lows.

Accordingly, MPW fell more than 14% yesterday (August 8) after it recovered to a July 2023

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.87K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

M
Mudslinger58
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (306)
This piece could be improved if the author stopped switching between MPW and MPT. That was distracting.
M
Mainelefty
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (98)
Nothing to note in the Q2 release. Shares on sale.
R
Randol33
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (6.42K)
No fear of a cut when you already know it is going to happen.
g
grcinak
Today, 1:19 PM
Premium
Comments (1.51K)
Quote: "Investors who fled yesterday were likely concerned about the uncertain risk/reward profile, given its substantial maturing debt securities in 2025-26.

With a high debt load weighing on further possible asset sales to de-lever its balance sheet, investors need to assess the impact on its earnings runway."

The points above sum up the non-investment decision for me.
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 1:13 PM
Comments (228)
Nope. This is serious trouble. The volatility reflected in their operating costs, property portfolio, and revenue performance all point to myriad opportunities to fail ; something they have demonstrated they are prone to do over these last 18 months.
u
usiah
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (13.45K)
Chicken Little comes to mind.
G
Grad91
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (456)
I liken it to Energy Transfer (ET), which also got tagged by high debt and a large distribution. Cut the dividend in half to firm up the balance sheet and then slowly bring the dividend back afterwards. You'll have a potentially significant drop in stock price initially, but upon retirement of debt, the stock price will begin to climb again. Once you hit a comfortable stock price and balance sheet, grow the dividend. It's a cycle; long term investors know this.
P
Pgnyagny
Today, 1:10 PM
Comments (327)
@Grad91 could be 5 years for that to all happen meanwhile you NAV is down 40 to 50% STOCK IS JUST A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT BY SO MANY METRICS WHY BOTHER????
D
DividendLiving
Today, 1:16 PM
Premium
Comments (103)
@Pgnyagny because for now it has a massive dividend yield. That maybe or maybe not will be cut.
Peret's investing corner profile picture
Peret's investing corner
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (239)
@Grad91 that's the point
