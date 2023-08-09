TLH: The Bigger Changes In Long-Term Rates Could Still Happen

Andres Victorero

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is a long-duration bet in an environment where there are still meaningful risks to long-duration plays. There are concerns around this last leg of inflation. While equity markets are optimistic, bond markets are less so. While it appears more like the Fed will attempt a balancing act for the incoming meetings, long-term rates and duration has been selling off, and the incremental sellers may be onto something in our view. While fixed income is definitely coming upon pretty attractive rates, it's still good to be hedging for inflation in low multiple equities that have some pricing flex.

TLH Breakdown

First, for a quick TLH breakdown. The duration is long at 13.2 years, among the higher possible duration exposures you can get in iShares ETFs. There is credit risk consistent with the credit rating of the US Treasury, so very little to none. Technically, it's not risk free anymore after some more of the credit rating agencies downgraded the US Treasury, but markets decide the required return not the agencies, and most seem to not care about the downgrade, at least not after the initial reaction. The reason for the downgrade is that the Treasury is about to meaningfully increase supply of its bonds to keep the US going. Consequently higher rates will be more of a burden of US finances. A valid concern in some respects since we think higher rates are still to come, in addition to technical effects from markets being more wary of the larger debt load on the US. But the higher rates and reserve currency status of the dollar means there should still be quite a lot of demand for Treasuries in upcoming auctions. However, there has been selling in the secondary market of long-dated securities and the implied required return for longer-term bonds has gone up as a result. In other words, there are concerns around longer-term rates and that relates directly to market beliefs about inflation.

Inflation is now around the 3% mark in America which creates a lot of optimism since that sounds close to the 2% policy mark. Maybe some believe that the policy ranges will change. We believe the Fed has been clear and has stayed true to their word this whole time, so a change in the policy rate will not happen.

The problem is that 3% is not actually very close to 2% since a lot of the easy work of lapping comps has already been done. Inflation expectations were still around 3.2% as of December 2023 for the FY 2024 in the famed Michigan survey, and expectations in inflation are everything because the prophecy of inflation is self-fulfilling which is what makes it so dangerous. This last leg of inflation is going to be very stubborn, and it will come from general greed across the economy where all market actors will be trying to price for some extra pennies. Since this can risk an eternal tit-for-tat, inflation at these levels is likely to be pretty robust and difficult to break down without instilling some fear about the ease of winning business and clients.

Bottom Line

TLH is an efficient instrument, with the 0.15% expense ratio being economical considering how expensive and inefficient getting involved in fixed income markets can be for retail investors. 0.15% is worth paying for the value add. However, markets are right to be concerned lately with long-term rates. Short-term rates are already a toss-up. The notion that the Fed has to be more careful with the next hikes is quite well founded, and the markets are probably more or less on the right track with expecting a peak soon, but the long-term rates are very uncertain since letting off the pedal is also unrealistic considering the challenges that may present with the last 1% leg. These effect the value of an ETF like TLH the most, which with more than a 10 year duration is going to be approximately 10x sensitive to increments in inflation. A dangerous game still.