Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Market Isn't Getting The Bigger Picture

Aug. 09, 2023 6:15 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)FI, MA, V2 Comments
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.05K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal reported solid quarterly results, but the declining margins and declining number of active accounts spooked investors.
  • Nevertheless, long-term growth potential is massive and we can assume that PayPal will continue to grow in the double-digits.
  • And even if growth would slow down, PYPL stock is still extremely undervalued at this point.
PayPal phone

bizoo_n

My last article about PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was published about 3 months ago. At this point, PayPal was trading almost for the same price as right now. In the meantime, the stock increased to $76 but after earnings were reported, the stock crashed

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.05K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Davsha profile picture
Davsha
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (951)
We're long time PYPL users that take advantage of the 6 month interest free grace period for $100+ purchases, whenever it makes sense to do so.
Of course, we always pay in full before the interest accrual date. Not sure how
much $ PYPL makes of folks likes us & how many other users are unable
to pay by the due date & thereby end up paying considerable interest?
Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 6:33 AM
Comments (2.99K)
When you talk about earnings per share, are you talking about GAAP or non-GAAP EPS?
The slide you took from Paypal earnings call shows non-GAAP values only - unfortunately those are not real earnings.

This article explains the difference between the two
seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.